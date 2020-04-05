UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson out of intensive care
- 3 hours 9 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved out of intensive care.
The BBC quoted a spokesman for the prime minister saying he was moved from intensive care on Thursday.
“[He] has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery,” the spokesman reportedly said.
Fifty-five-year-old Johnson was admitted to hospital on April 5, 2020, 10 days after he tested positive for coronavirus.
After Johnson was hospitalised, Dominic Raab, UK foreign secretary, took over the reins of government.
Although the prime minister maintained his position as the head of government when he was first admitted in hospital, that changed when he was moved to intensive care.
Speaking on Raab’s stepping in for Johnson, Lord Kerslake, the former head of the civil service, was quoted as saying: “The government and the cabinet secretary have clearly identified Raab as the first minister but that was done some time back without any notion that it would come to this.
“Raab will step into the key functions such as chairing Cobra meetings and chairing cabinet. There will also have been general plans that would have been refined over the last few days since the prime minister’s illness became clear.”
As of April 9, 2020, more than 240,000 people have been tested for coronavirus in the UK. Of that figure, more than 65,000 people have tested positive, with more than 7,000 deaths recorded.
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 142