Breaking: Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases rise to 288 as 14 people test positive

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 14 new cases of coronavirus infection in Nigeria.

The NCDC disclosed in a Tweet on Thursday evening, April 9, that 13 of the cases were confirmed in Lagos, while one case was detected in Delta state.

The agency stated that so far, 288 confirmed cases of COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria. It said out those cases 51 have been discharged with seven deaths.

Meanwhile, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state on Thursday, April announced the result of coronavirus pandemic test he undertook days after he tested positive of the deadly disease.

Legit.ng reports that in a tweet posted on his Twitter handle @SenBalaMohammed, the governor said he is now tested negative for the deadly disease.

He tweeted: "Alhamdulillah. I just received the green light. My second test for #COVID19 returned negative. I thank you all for your prayers and support even while I was in isolation. Most importantly, all the praises and thanks be to Allah - the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful. #GreaterBauchi.

"My gratitude also goes to our religious leaders within and outside the state for their constant prayers, also our meticulous Bauchi #COVIDー19 team and the NCDC."

In another report, Chikwe Ihekweazu, the director-general of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has disclosed that 90% of COVID-19 patients recover without any intervention.

Ihekweazu made this known at the media briefing of the presidential task force on COVID-19 on Wednesday, April 8, The Cable reports.

Legit.ng gathers that the NCDC boss was reacting to a question on how the governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde, recovered from the virus in less than one week.

He said what a COVID-19 patient usually requires is support for the body to recover by itself.

He said: “We should remember that 90 per cent of these patients recover without any intervention. So, if you take something and say you recovered and that something is why you recovered, it doesn’t quite add up."

The NCDC boss further explained that very few viruses have a cure.

He said COVID-19 patients are given oxygen at the hospital which is not a treatment but administered to keep the patients alive for long enough to recover by themselves.

