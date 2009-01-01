Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Bauchi governor Bala Mohammed's second result is finally released

- Days after testing positive for COVID-19, Bauchi governor Mohammed has announced the result of his new test

- The governor broke the news on Thursday, April 9, on his Twitter page

- Mohammed said his result finally came out negative

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state on Thursday, April announced the result of coronavirus pandemic test he undertook days after he tested positive of the deadly disease.

Legit.ng reports that in a tweet posted on his Twitter handle @SenBalaMohammed, the governor said he is now tested negative for the deadly disease.

He tweeted: "Alhamdulillah. I just received the green light. My second test for #COVID19 returned negative. I thank you all for your prayers and support even while I was in isolation. Most importantly, all the praises and thanks be to Allah - the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful. #GreaterBauchi

"My gratitude also goes to our religious leaders within and outside the state for their constant prayers, also our meticulous Bauchi #COVIDー19 team and the NCDC."

Coronavirus: Governor Seyi Makinde recovers from COVID-19

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that three nurses who were reportedly forced to wear trash nylon because of the scarcity of medical protective gear contracted coronavirus.

It was reported that in March, the medical officers were photographed wearing the makeshift suits that were made of bright blue bags at Northwick Park Hospital in North West London.

The staff at the hospital, according to the report, begged for a protective kit as the facility became swamped with patients. The group's positive result for the virus came out last week.

The same media also said that more than 50% of the workers in a ward have also been infected with the virus.

In another report, the general overseer of Omega Ministries, Apostle Suleman, expressed displeasure over the arrival of Chinese medical doctors in Nigeria.

Huge relief as Abia government announces result of first suspected case of Covid-19

Fifteen Chinese medical doctors are currently in the country to aid the fight against coronavirus pandemic that is currently being battled with.

The cleric who took to Twitter to express his displeasure, warned that China may have a hidden agenda by sending their doctors to Nigeria, adding that the Asian country never does anything for free.

The man of God said China ought to have focused its attention on America and Europe which has a high casualty rate of coronavirus.

