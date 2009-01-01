Home | News | General | COVID-19: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves intensive care

- British prime minister, Boris Johnson, has been moved out of intensive but he remains hospitalised for coronavirus symptoms

- A Downing Street spokesperson disclosed that Boris Johnson was moved from the intensive care back to the ward on Thursday evening, April 9

- The spokesperson stated that the prime minister was in extremely good spirits

The British prime minister, Boris Johnson, has been moved out of intensive though he remains hospitalized after persistent coronavirus symptoms.

A Downing Street spokesperson disclosed that Boris Johnson was moved from the intensive care back to the ward on Thursday evening, April 9, BBC reports.

A Downing Street spokesperson disclosed that Boris Johnson was in extremely good spirits

Source: UGC

The spokesperson stated that the prime minister was in extremely good spirits.

Boris Johnson was taken to hospital on Sunday, April 5, 10 days after testing positive - and was moved to intensive care on Monday, April 6.

The US president, Donald Trump who also announced Johnson's move out of the intensive care unit, described the development as good news.

French doctor Jean-Paul Mira apologises for suggesting COVID-19 vaccine be tested in Africa

"Great News: Prime Minister Boris Johnson has just been moved out of Intensive Care. Get well Boris!!!" He tweeted.

Meanwhile, the G-20 countries have been asked by a former president, Olusegun Obasanjo for a $44 billion debt relief for African countries as a way of helping them to cope with the economic ordeals imposed on them by coronavirus.

Obasanjo was also joined by Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, former managing director of the World Bank and about 100 global leaders in the call to the world powers.

Both Obasanjo and Okonjo-Iweala called for “immediate internationally coordinated action–within the next few days–to address our deepening global health and economic crisis from COVID-19”.

In a letter addressed to the G20 nations, the leaders said the 2008 to 2010 economic hurdle is far less than what has resulted from the pandemic in 2020.

The letter partly read: “In 2008-2010, the immediate economic crisis could be surmounted when the economic fault line- under-capitalization of the global banking system—was tackled,” the letter read.

Coronavirus: Good news as Lagos discharges 4 COVID-19 patients

“Now, however, the economic emergency will not be resolved until the health emergency is effectively addressed: the health emergency will not end simply by conquering the disease in one country alone, but by ensuring recovery from COVID-19 in all countries.”

The duo also asked the international community to waive 2020's poorer countries’ debt repayments, including $44 billion due from Africa.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better

Coronavirus: Legit tv visits Lagos Isolation centre | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...