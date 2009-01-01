Home | News | General | Governor Ishaku lifts ban on Jumma’at prayers, church services amid COVID-19 pandemic

- Taraba state government has lifted the ban on Jumma'at prayers and churches services

- The new order was disclosed on Thursday, April 9, by an aide to Governor Ishaku

- Ishaku urged the people of the state to avoid large gatherings and observe social distance directives of the government

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba state has lifted the ban on Friday’s Jumma’at prayers and church services in the state.

Daily Trust reports that the governor, in a statement signed by his chief press secretary, Mallam Hassan Mijinyawa, on the evening of Thursday, April 9, said the ban on the large congregation in mosques and churches was lifted as part of measures to ease the lockdown burden on residents of the state.

Legit.ng gathered that he, however, urged Taraba people to avoid large gatherings and observe social distance directives of the government during their religious prayers or services.

The governor also called on Christians in the state to use the Easter period to pray against the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

He also congratulated Christian faithful on the occasion of Easter, an annual festival to commemorate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

He expressed delight that the state is free from coronavirus and called for continuous prayers to see the state and Nigeria out of the virus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that despite warnings issued by the government at all levels that people should engage in frequent hand washing and social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Nigeria, some state governments have failed to work their talks in the efforts to rid the country of the deadly disease.

It was reported that the story was not different in the state as revealed during the distribution of food items to the people of the state to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 lockdown.

It was gathered that no fewer than hundreds of people gathered at Ikire, the headquarters of Irewole local government, in the early morning of Wednesday, April 8, to receive the largesse.

Several sources from the Iyana Ègbá area of the town confirmed that a multitude of people has already jam-packed the area as early as 7:00 am to collect their shares.

