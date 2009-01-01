Home | News | General | Lionel Messi explains why he wouldn't look Thierry Henry in the face

Lionel Messi had admitted that he admired former Arsenal goal poacher Thierry Henry so much that he could barely look at his face when they played together at Barcelona, Mirror reports.

The Frenchman left the Gunners in 2007 and arrived Camp Nou to the amazement of little Messi who could only barely look.

At that time, Thierry Henry was widely considered to be one of the best players in the world, while Messi later went on to win six Ballon d’Or.

"The first day he entered the dressing room, I did not dare to look him in the face," Messi told L'Equipe.

"I loved Henry. The ease of finishing an action, how he takes the road to the goal and ends the play.

"He gives the impression that it is natural. His career, his dribbling, the last gesture. It is fluid, proportionate."

Meanwhile, Former Barcelona star Yaya Toure has named Lionel Messi, Thierry Henry and Samuel Eto'o among his best dream XI set of player he has ever played with in his career.

The Ivorian is among the most decorated African players in history winning the Player of the year award four times in his career before retiring from national duty.

Before going to the zenith of his football career, Yaya Toure started his life back home with Asec Mimosas in Ivory Coast before going to join Olympiakos in 2005.

And after his brilliant performances for Ivory Coast at the 2006 World Cup, Yaya Toure was signed by French club Monaco.

It was from Monaco that Yaya Toure moved to Spanish giants Barcelona where he has succesful stay winning the La Liga titles and also Champions League.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rio Ferdiand has recounted the level of rivalry between the then Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy and former Arsenal goal king Thierry Henry, SunSport reports.

Van Nistelrooy and Ferdinand were two of the greatest strikers that have featured in the Premier League and according to the Ferdinand, his team-mate gets sad when news of Henry scoring reaches him.

In his six seasons at Manchester United, the Dutchman scored a massive 150 goals for the Reds in his 219 appearances while Henry netted 226 times in 369 games he featured for the London club in nine seasons.

