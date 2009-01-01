Home | News | General | Yaya Toure names Messi, Henry in his dream XI best teammates he has played with

Former Barcelona star Yaya Toure has named Lionel Messi, Thierry Henry and Samuel Eto'o among his best dream XI set of player he has ever played with in his career.

The Ivorian is among the most decorated African players in history winning the Player of the year award four times in his career before retiring from national duty.

Before going to the zenith of his football career, Yaya Toure started his life back home with Asec Mimosas in Ivory Coast before going to join Olympiakos in 2005.

And after his brilliant performances for Ivory Coast at the 2006 World Cup, Yaya Toure was signed by French club Monaco.

It was from Monaco that Yaya Toure moved to Spanish giants Barcelona where he has succesful stay winning the La Liga titles and also Champions League.

Toure spent three years at Barcelona before moving to Premier League side Manchester City where he was until 2018 before he returned to Olympiakos.

And while speaking on Monday night football according to Sportbible, Yaya Toure stated that he has played with many footballers in his life who are all important.

But Toure came out with the best XI he has played with so far in his career.

They are Ederson Moraes, Vincent Kompany, Rafael Marquez and Carles Puyol in defense. Others are Iniesta, Leroy Sane, Sergio Aguero, Lionel Messi, Thierry Henry, Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto'o.

Meanwhile, Yaya Toure is currently playing for Chinese club Qingdao Huanghai where he joined in July last year.

