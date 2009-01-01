Home | News | General | Ronaldo spotted training in an open field in his homeland despite lockdown rules (photo)

- Cristiano Ronaldo has continued to maintain his fitness level while staying back in his homeland in Portugal

- The Juventus striker was spotted on a football pitch with two boys and several balls displayed

- Ronaldo has been linked with a sensational move back to his former club Real Madrid for a cut-price of £50million

- However, reports coming from Spain claim that the Portugal international is too old to be re-signed by the Bernabeu outfit

Cristiano Ronaldo is one player known for his work ethic and since the global pandemic struck, the Juventus star has never stopped training hard.

The 35-year-old who is currently on quarantine with his family in his homeland in Madeira, Portugal, was spotted training in a lush green trash file

Ronaldo was dressed in an up and down black sports kits with a few people not up to ten in and around the pitch.

A couple of balls were also spotted on the field with two young boys, one of them suspected to be his first son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.

With the Serie A season being currently suspended indefinitely, the Portuguese superstar is keeping himself in shape before things get back to normal.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo's time has passed and will not be tempted by Real Madrid to re-sign him, reports in Spain claim.

It is understood that Juventus could be forced to sell their Portuguese striker for a cut-price of £50million to ease their financial pressure following the global pandemic.

Los Blancos has been linked with a reunion with the 35-year-old but Spanish news media outlet AS claim the club would look towards signing Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe instead.

AS quote from sources at the Bernabeu that signing Ronaldo "does not fit into the club's policy" and their "goals are different."

Legit.ng also reported that Cristiano could make a sensational return to his former club Real Madrid, according to reports.

Serie A champions Juventus could be forced to sell the 35-year-old for a cut-price in order to remain in business amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many clubs across Europe are finding it hard to cope financially due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus as they struggle to make revenue.

CR7 unceremoniously left the Santiago Bernabeu for Juve shortly after helping Real win the 2018 Champions League for a £100million.

