Home | News | General | Ivan Rakitic posts heartbreaking photo of Messi which annoys fans, tell club to sell him

- Ivan Rakitic has posted a photo of himself dribbling Messi

- That was during the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia

- Fans however attacked him saying he has disrespected Leo

Barcelona star Ivan Rakitic has taken to social media to post stunning photo of himself dribbling Lionel Messi during Croatia's 3-0 win over Argentina at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

It was a nice moment for Rakitic and his teammates at the national team as they defeated Argentina in the Group stage match in which Lionel Messi failed to shine.

Croatia went on to reach the final of the 2018 World Cup before losing against France who sent Argentina out in the knock out stages.

Ivan Rakitic may not be having it rosy this season with Barcelona in which there have been news that he could be sold when the summer transfer window opens.

However, he has caused a stir among Barcelona fans for the photo he posted on Instagram where he made Lionel Messi fall on the ground in Russia.

This is just the beginning - Burna Boy says as he reacts to fire incident at AGF's office (video)

Fans are now of the opinion that Ivan Rakitic has confirmed his exit from Barcelona with the post which they found as offensive against his captain at Nou Camp Lionel Messi.

Fan attacked Ivan Rakitic saying that he does not have respect for Lionel Messi and his career is expected to come to an end with what he posted.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Barcelona captain Lionel Messi is one of the greatest footballers ever in the world considering what he has achieved so far since he started playing for the Spanish champions.

But ex-Barcelona player Cristian Hidalgo has explained that no body at the Camp Nou thought years back that Lionel Messi would ever go on to become one of the greatest in history of soccer.

Lionel Messi actually started his football career back home in Argentina before he was taken to Barcelona famous academy La Masia at the age of 13.

Photographer who fell ill after attending AMVCA shares good news, reveals he's free from COVID-19

During that time when Lionel Messi broke into Barcelona's team, Cristian Hidalgo was also at the Nou Camp even though he never had a successful career with the Catalans.

Today, history will bare witness that Lionel Messi is the first player ever on earth to win six Ballon d'Or awards with his arch rival Cristiano Ronaldo winning five.

Tiamiyu Kazeem: SARS killed my son with his glory - mother laments | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...