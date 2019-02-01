Home | News | General | COVID-19: Buz donates to orphans, widows, others in Delta

Kindly Share This Story:

Gospel Buz Foundation International has donated food items to orphans, the aged, widows and the less-privileged to help cushion the effect of the stay-at-home order by Delta State government in containing the Coronavirus pandemic.

Pastor Irame Symbol Emmanuel, leader of Love God’s Direction, LGD, led the Foundation to Orem Faith Orphanage in Afiesere; Rose Ilogbo Orphanage, Arho Road., And adjoining streets.

Items donated to the orphanages include bags of rice, garri, cartons of noodles, loaves of bread, palm oil, hand sanitisers among others.

The cleric also gave out the goodies to residents of the area, including Ighagbomi Street, to replenish their diminishing stock as the lockdown continues.

ALSO READ: Welish Orphans Centre to the rescue

Later at the Otovwodo Junction of the East-West Road, Pastor Symbol prayed against the power of Coronavirus in Nigeria and for the light of God to shine on Nigerians for freedom from oppression.

One of the beneficiaries of the Foundation’s outreach, a hitherto deaf and dumb man, began to talk after the cleric’s sermon. Another, Paul and Paula, a month old orphaned twins, will be getting monthly support from the pastor.

Mrs Bridget Ogoru, a resident of Arho Road, thanked Pastor Symbol.

She said: “You are a true man of God. The stay at home had rendered us hopeless. Our food stock has dried up and you came not only to give us food, but to heal our neighbour who was deaf and dumb. May God continue to bless you.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...