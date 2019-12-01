Home | News | General | Boko Haram kills two persons, loot, destroy shops in Borno communities

…medical practitioner kidnapped in Ekiti

Boko Haram fighters

By Ndahi Marama – Maiduguri and Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado-Ekiti

Two persons were killed when suspected members of Boko Haram sect invaded communities of Wamdeo and Chul in Askira Uba Local Government Area of Borno State.

The insurgents, who stormed the two communities that share a border with Sambisa Forest Tuesday evening, also looted foodstuff and livestock before setting ablaze some shops in Chul.

Hundreds of residents have to run into the Bush for safety, as the armed insurgents wreaked havoc without confrontation.

A resident of Wamdeo, who fled into the bush with his family, Mr Yahaya Isa, disclosed on the phone that “two persons were killed in Wamdeo, with no destruction of property”.

Isa said immediately after they heard the sound of gunshots, he mobilized his family and ran into the bush, only to return to

Wamdeo and discovered that two persons were killed.

Meanwhile, a medical practitioner, simply identified as Dr Adewunmi, was abducted by unknown gunmen in Emure Ekiti.

It was gathered that the Medical Doctor was abducted by the gunmen at his palm tree plantation at Oke Feri, located in the community and taken to an unknown destination.

The victim was said to own a private hospital in Orun Ekiti and has been living in Emure for over twenty five years.

Some of the residents, who spoke with our correspondent, said that the man was busy working on the farm when the abductors whisked him away.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer, Ekiti State Police Command, Sunday Abutu, promised to confirm the incident and get back to the press.

