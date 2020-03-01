NCDC confirms 14 new cases of coronavirus in Lagos, Delta
- 2 hours 38 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday night confirmed 14 new cases of coronavirus cases in the country.
The figure brought the number of coronavirus patients in the country to 288.
The centre said on its Twitter handle that 13 cases were recorded in Lagos and one in Delta.
With the latest confirmation by the NCDC, Lagos now has 158 cases of coronavirus
It said: “Fourteen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 13 in Lagos and 1 in Delta State.”
Vanguard
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles