Home | News | General | NCDC confirms 14 new cases of coronavirus in Lagos, Delta

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday night confirmed 14 new cases of coronavirus cases in the country.

The figure brought the number of coronavirus patients in the country to 288.

The centre said on its Twitter handle that 13 cases were recorded in Lagos and one in Delta.

With the latest confirmation by the NCDC, Lagos now has 158 cases of coronavirus

It said: “Fourteen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 13 in Lagos and 1 in Delta State.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...