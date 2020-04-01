Home | News | General | 14 New Cases Of Coronavirus In Nigeria. Total Of 288 Cases, 7 Deaths, 51 Discharged

Fourteen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 13 in Lagos and 1 in Delta State

As at 09:30 pm 9th April there are 288 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Fifty-one have been discharged with seven deaths.



As at 09:30 pm 9th April, there are

288 confirmed cases

51 discharged

7 deaths

For more info-

Lagos- 158

FCT- 54

Osun- 20

Edo- 12

Oyo- 11

Bauchi- 6

Akwa Ibom- 5

Ogun- 4

Kaduna- 5

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-2

Kwara- 2

Delta- 2

Benue- 1

Ondo- 1

Katsina-1

Fourteen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 13 in Lagos and 1 in Delta State As at 09:30 pm 9th April there are 288 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Fifty-one have been discharged with seven deaths pic.twitter.com/DuP2SGUiTy — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 9, 2020

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...