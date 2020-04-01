14 New Cases Of Coronavirus In Nigeria. Total Of 288 Cases, 7 Deaths, 51 Discharged
Fourteen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 13 in Lagos and 1 in Delta State
As at 09:30 pm 9th April there are 288 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Fifty-one have been discharged with seven deaths.
As at 09:30 pm 9th April, there are
288 confirmed cases
51 discharged
7 deaths
For more info-
Lagos- 158
FCT- 54
Osun- 20
Edo- 12
Oyo- 11
Bauchi- 6
Akwa Ibom- 5
Ogun- 4
Kaduna- 5
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-2
Kwara- 2
Delta- 2
Benue- 1
Ondo- 1
Katsina-1
Fourteen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 13 in Lagos and 1 in Delta State

As at 09:30 pm 9th April there are 288 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Fifty-one have been discharged with seven deaths
