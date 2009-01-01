The new COVID-19 cases we are getting, imported - China
Chinese health authorities said Friday that they received reports of 42 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Thursday, of which 38 were imported.
Four new domestically transmitted cases were reported, with three in Guangdong Province and one in Heilongjiang Province, the National Health Commission said in a daily report.
One death was reported in Hubei Province on Thursday. A total of three new suspected cases, all from abroad, were also reported.
China has the sixth largest confirmed COVID-19 cases, now standing at 81,865.
The U.S, Spain, Italy, Germany and France are ahead of the country in confirmed cases.
Only Germany, with 2,607 deaths, has a lower death toll to China’s 3,335.
