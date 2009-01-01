Home | News | General | Inspirational Lion King quotes that are still relevant in real life

If you have watched the Lion King, an American computer-animated musical film, you will appreciate the dimension of inspiration and creativity from which it was scripted. While there are lots of entertaining features from the film, interestingly, there are as well many lessons that both young and old can learn from it. The following Lion King quotes culled from different characters will inspire you. They carry lots of meaning so that you can apply the messages they pass across to different areas of life.

The Lion King is a movie written by Jeff Nathanson, directed and produced by Jon Favreau and produced by Walt Disney Pictures in 2019. The likes of Seth Rogen, Donald Glover, Alfred Woodard, and Chiwetel Ejiofor starred in the film. It centers on a young lion known as Simba, who, after the father, Mufasa, was murdered, needed to rise to the challenge of ruling as the rightful king. What does the Lion King teach us? Check out the following quotes

Lion King quotes

Although the movie was made for kids, an exciting thing about it is that there are different life lessons that everyone can learn from it. Issues of betrayal, love, and forgiveness, among others, are some of the matters addressed there. You can read through the Lion King quotes below to learn from the masterpiece animated movie.

1. There’s more to see than can ever be seen, more to do than can ever be done. There’s far too much to take in here, more to find than can ever be found. – Chorus

2. You have forgotten who you are and so have forgotten me. Look inside yourself, Simba. You are more than what you have become.

3. Whenever you feel alone, just remember that those kings will always be there to guide you, and so will I. – Mufasa

4. When we die, our bodies become the grass, and the antelope eat the grass. And so, we are all connected in the great Circle of Life.

5. Don’t let danger control you. Embrace a challenge—you never know where it will take you. Just don’t go around visiting elephant graveyards, okay?

6. You gotta put your past behind ya. Look, kid, bad things happen, and you can’t do anything about it, right? – Timon

7. Believe in yourself, and there will come a day when others will have no choice but to believe with you. – Mufasa

Lion King sayings

Even if you have not watched the movie, there are still some lessons that you can learn as you read through the following Lion King quotes.

8. Look at the stars. The great kings of the past look down on us from stars. Whenever you feel alone, just remember that those kings will always be there to guide you, and so will I. – Mufasa

9. See, I told you having a lion on our side wasn’t such a bad idea. – Timon

10. There’s more to being a king than getting your way all the time. – Mufasa

11. And so with my spirits high I boldly ventured off where no meerkat had dared to go before. I put my past behind me Ha! and never looked back. – Timon

12. You can’t change the past. – Mufasa

13. A king’s time as ruler rises and falls like the sun. One day, Simba, the sun will set on my time here, and will rise with you as the new king. – Mufasa

14. When the world turns its back on you, you turn your back on the world. – Timon

Rafiki quotes

As a supporting character, Rafiki served Royal Mjuzi of the Pride Lands in the film. Because of his eccentric lifestyle, he ended up appearing like a lunatic, when, in reality, he is a sage. His deep ties with spiritual and magical elements are profound. Check out some of his quotes in the movie below:

15. The question is, who are you?

16. Oh yes, the past can hurt. But from the way I see it, you can either run from it or learn from it.

17. The past can hurt. But the way I see it, you can either run from it or learn from it.

18. It’s the Circle of Life, and it moves us all, through despair and hope, through faith and love, ’til we find our place on the path unwinding.

19. Correction I know your father… he’s alive, and I’ll show him to you, follow old Rafiki he knows the way, c’mon,’ they are at the water’s edge where Simba can see his reflection, Rafiki says: ‘look harder… you see he lives in you.

Mufasa quotes

Mufasa is known for his iconic role in the movie. As the former king of the Pride Lands, he is also the older brother of Scar and the father of Simba. Among others, an important role he played was to train his son the way previous kings inhabit the stars. What did Mufasa say to Simba? Here are some of his quote from the Lion King.

20. Simba, you have forgotten me. You have forgotten who you are and so forgotten me. Look inside yourself Simba. You are more than what you have become, and you must take your place in the circle of life. Remember who you are…remember…

21. When we die, our bodies become the grass, and the antelope eat the grass. And so, we are all connected in the great Circle of Life…

22. Everything you see exists together in a delicate balance. As king, you need to understand that balance and respect all the creatures, from the crawling ant to the leaping antelope.

23. You have forgotten who you are and so have forgotten me. Look inside yourself Simba. You are more than what you have become. You must take your place in the Circle of life.

24. While others search for what they can take, a true king searches for what he can give.

25. Being brave doesn’t mean you go looking for trouble.

26. I’m only brave when I have to be. Being brave doesn’t mean you go looking for trouble.

Scar quotes

Known as the primary antagonist in the animated feature film, he was the second-born Prince of the Pride Lands as well as Mufasa's younger brother. Even though he was supposed to assume the throne as king after his older brother, he, unfortunately, lost it after his nephew, Simba was born. Check out some of his sayings below:

27. Truth? But, truth is in the eye of the beholder.

28. Out of the ashes of this tragedy, we shall rise to greet the dawning of a new era.

29. Life’s not fair, is it, my little friend? While some are born to feast, others spend their lives in the dark, begging for scraps. The way I see it, you and I are exactly the same. We both want to find a way out.

30. Life’s not fair, is it? You see, I…well, I shall never be king. And you shall never see the light of another day. Adieu

Simba quotes

The untimely death of the cub lion, Simba's father led to his running away from the kingdom. However, in the process, he had to learn what it means to be brave and responsible. What does Simba say? He has also got some messages that everyone can relate to today.

31. Well, I’m not letting anyone tell me where to go, what to do, and even who to marry. There will never be a king like me.

32. Look, Sometimes bad things happen…

33. Going back means I’ll have to face my past. I’ve been running from it for so long.

34. Sometimes what’s left behind can grow better than the generation before.

35. As you go through life, you will see that there is so much that we don’t understand. And the only thing we know is things don’t always go the way we plan.

From what you have read also, you will agree to the fact that the Lion King quotes have lots of wisdom that everyone can learn from. When you watch the entire film, you will appreciate the creativity of the production team.

