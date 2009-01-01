Home | News | General | The fascinating story of Cameron Britton: From preschool teacher to Hollywood star

Most people recognize Cameron Britton as Ed Kemper from the TV series titled Mindhunter or Hazel from The Umbrella Academy. The actor is a Primetime Emmy Award nominee for his role in Mindhunter. He is a breakout star who fist joined the entertainment industry in 2014.

Besides Mindhunter, Cameron Britton has also featured in other movies and television shows. He is a lovable person with excellent acting skills. What fascinates most people about him is that he taught in a preschool before mesmerizing movie fans with his acting skills.

Profile summary

Name: Cameron Britton

Cameron Britton Age: 33 years

33 years Date of birth: 6th of June 1986

6th of June 1986 Zodiac sign: Gemini

Gemini Nationality: American

American Height: 6 feet 5 inches (1.96 meters/ 196 centimeters)

6 feet 5 inches (1.96 meters/ 196 centimeters) Alma mater: Analy High School

Analy High School Marital status: Married

Married Occupation: Actor

Background information

Where is Cameron Britton from? The actor is from America, so his nationality is American. He is yet to disclose details of the location of his birth or current residence.

When was Cameron Britton born? The actor was born on the 6th of June 1988. Cameron Britton age, therefore, is 33 years. The Zodiac sign of Ed Kemper actor is Gemini.

As a child, Cameron spent a lot of time with his dad. The two boys often went fishing, especially on holidays or over the weekends.

As a teenager, he went to Analy High School from the year 2002. He graduated from the institution in 2004.

Cameron Britton height

The actor has a height of 6 feet 5 inches (1.96 meters/ 196 centimeters.)

The career life of Cameron Britton

Hazel Umbrella Academy actor was not part of the film and television show industry until 2014. After completing his education, he worked as a preschool teacher.

He handled special needs children aged between 18 months and three years. His teaching career lasted eight years.

It is no secret that it takes a kind heart to deal with special needs children, so this young man is truly a golden-hearted human being.

In 2014, he switched careers and joined the entertainment industry. Since then, he has featured in several productions. Cameron Britton movies and TV shows include the following;

Movies

Camp Takota (2014): This was the first movie he starred in, and he portrayed the character of Chet.

This was the first movie he starred in, and he portrayed the character of Chet. Redeemed (2014): He acted as Alex.

He acted as Alex. Vice Versa (2014): This was a short film in which he portrayed the character of Tony.

This was a short film in which he portrayed the character of Tony. Day Out Of Days (2015): He portrayed the character of Mick.

He portrayed the character of Mick. The Girl in the Spider's Web (2018): He acted as hacker Plague in this movie. Plague was a close associate of Lisbeth Salander, the main protagonist. Claire Foy portrayed the character of Lisbeth Salander in this film.

He acted as hacker Plague in this movie. Plague was a close associate of Lisbeth Salander, the main protagonist. Claire Foy portrayed the character of Lisbeth Salander in this film. All Earthly Constraints (2019): He acted as Cyrus.

Television shows

Unusual Suspects (2014): He portrayed the character of Jeffrey Boyd in the episode dubbed Brute Force.

He portrayed the character of Jeffrey Boyd in the episode dubbed Lab Rats (2014): He featured in this show as a security guard. The title of the episode he starred in was Alien Gladiators .

He featured in this show as a security guard. The title of the episode he starred in was . Vox Influx (2014): He appeared as Casper Simmons in the episode dubbed Vox.

He appeared as Casper Simmons in the episode dubbed Battle Creek (2015): He acted as Oliver Nathan in the episode titled Sympathy for the Devil.

He acted as Oliver Nathan in the episode titled Stitchers (2015- 2017): He featured in 22 episodes of the series as Tim/Engineering Manager. He was one of the leading characters in the show.

He featured in 22 episodes of the series as Tim/Engineering Manager. He was one of the leading characters in the show. Mindhunter (2017 to date): The actor features in this series as Ed Kemper. This was his breakout role. So far, Mindhunter Ed Kemper has appeared in four episodes.

The Ed Kemper Mindhunter actor was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his excellent acting skills in the show.

He acted as a serial killer who was mild-mannered and with eloquent speech. In addition, he had a very high intelligence quotient.

In his lifetime, he butchered ten people. His mother and grandparents were some of his victims.

It is interesting to note that David Fincher, the director of the series, almost declined to pick Cameron for the role because he thought he was too short for it. This comes as a surprise to many because he is 6 feet 5 inches tall in real life.

David Fincher was looking for a man with a height of 6 feet 9 inches for this role.

S.W.A.T (2017): He appeared in one episode dubbed Imposters as Patrick.

He appeared in one episode dubbed as Patrick. Barry (2017): He featured in two episodes of the series as Detective Charlie Simmer.

He featured in two episodes of the series as Detective Charlie Simmer. The Umbrella Academy (2019): He featured in this series as Hazel, who was a time-traveling assassin. Hazel was one of the leading characters. The co-stars of Cameron Britton Umbrella Academy included Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, and David Castañeda.

He featured in this series as Hazel, who was a time-traveling assassin. Hazel was one of the leading characters. The co-stars of Cameron Britton included Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, and David Castañeda. Manhunt: Deadly Games (2020): Where is Edmund Kemper today? He is still an actor whose most recent job was portraying the role of Richard Jewell in the episode dubbed Centbom in Manhunt: Deadly Games.

Net worth

Cameron has an estimated net worth of $200,000.

Cameron Britton wife

Cameron Britton Mindhunter is a happily married man. He is yet to reveal the name of the love of his life.

However, she has accompanied him whenever he has a movie or television show premiere. She also accompanied him to the Emmy Awards ceremony in 2019 when he was nominated for portraying his Edmund Kemper Mindhunter role.

Social media

Cameron Britton Ed Kemper has an Instagram account with 88.3k followers. Besides posting images from his movies and television shows, he has posted a cute picture of his spouse.

He also has a Twitter account with 18.2k followers.

Fun facts

For Cameron, acting as Ed was not limited to the set of Mindhunter. He would remain in character outside his filming hours and would strike conversations with random people.

He would do so to observe and gauge their reactions to see if acting like a psychopath would freak them out.

The actor is also a big fan of football, and he follows the National Football League (NFL) stats very closely. He is particularly interested in the San Francisco 49ers team, which is his favorite team since his teenage years.

Cameron Britton broke out in the entertainment scene in 2017 for acting as a serial killer in Mindhunter. Since then, he has continued to wow fans from all over the world. We cannot wait to see the next Edmund Kemper movie or television show.

