Top medieval movies and TV shows on Netflix for the whole family

Notable political, social, and religious changes took part in the Middle Ages. Medieval movies and television shows do an excellent job of explaining how those times were, albeit in a more entertaining manner. They help us to understand the history of the world in a more relatable way.

Why is it called Medieval? Medieval comes from the Latin words medium aevum, which translate to middle age. Medieval movies and TV shows, therefore, revolve around this time that started in 476 AD and lasted for about 1000 years. The beginning of this era was marked by the decline of the Western Roman Empire.

Best Medieval movies and TV shows

What happened in the medieval times? Besides the fall of the Western Roman Empire, the important events in this period included Charles the Hammer and the Battle of Tours in 732 AD and the declaration of Charlemagne as the new Emperor of Romans in 800 AD.

The Treaty of Verdun in 843 AD, The Battle of Hastings in 1066 AD, The Declaration of Magna Carta in 1215 AD, and The Great Famine of 1315 to 1317 AD also happened in this era.

A good medieval movie or television show, therefore, focuses on life during the period between the 5th and the 15th Century. Check out these television shows and movies set in medieval times that you should watch at least once in your lifetime.

20. Immoral Tales

Original title: Contes immoraux

Release: 1973

1973 Country: France

France Runtime: 1 hour 43 minutes

1 hour 43 minutes Genre: Drama/ Romance

Drama/ Romance Rating certificate: R

R Director: Walerian Borowczyk

Walerian Borowczyk Writers: Walerian Borowczyk and André Pieyre de Mandiargues

Immoral Tales is one of the medieval fantasy movies to watch, and it consists of four erotic tales from different historical periods.

The first is set in the contemporary era. A student and his younger female cousin are stranded on a beach.

The second is set in the 19th-century. A girl is locked up in her room. She thinks about the erotic potential of the things inside the room.

The third portrays a sixteenth-century countess who used to bathe in the blood of virgins, while the last is a 15th-century orgy involving Lucrezia, her male sibling, and her father the Pope.

19. Berserk: The Golden Age Arc II - The Battle for Doldrey

Original title: Berserk: Ougon Jidai-hen I - Haou no Tamago

Release: 2012

2012 Country: Japan

Japan Runtime: 1 hour 16 minutes

1 hour 16 minutes Genre: Animation/ Action/ Adventure

Animation/ Action/ Adventure Rating certificate: TV-MA

TV-MA Director: Toshiyuki Kubooka

Toshiyuki Kubooka Writer: Ichirô Ôkouchi (screenplay) and Kentaro Miura (manga)

Berserk: The Golden Age Arc II - The Battle for Doldrey is one of the best animated medieval movies on Netflix. It is a flashback of Guts, a man who trusts no one but his sword.

Guts is a black swordsman who grew up as a mercenary until he was enrolled in the Band of the Hawk. He established complicated relationships with Casca and Griffith.

Griffith was promoted to a position of nobility, and this aroused jealously in other band members. However, he was imprisoned after sleeping with the king's daughter. The Hawks set out to rescue him.

18. The Physician

Release: 2013

2013 Country: Germany

Germany Runtime: 2 hours 35 minutes

2 hours 35 minutes Genre: Adventure/ Drama/ History

Adventure/ Drama/ History Rating certificate: R

R Director: Philipp Stölzl

Philipp Stölzl Novel writer: Noah Gordon

Noah Gordon Screenplay writer: Jan Berger

The Physician, which is one of the best medieval movies, is about nine-year-old Rob Cole, who could sense impending death in 11th Century Persia.

His special gift allows him to travel to London. Being a Jew, he has to disguise himself as a Christian to be admitted to a medical school in London.

In the story, the viewer gets to see a tale of determination to acquire medical knowledge in a hostile world.

17. The Little Hours

Release: 2017

2017 Country: Canada

Canada Runtime: 1 hour 30 minutes

1 hour 30 minutes Genre: Comedy/ Romance

Comedy/ Romance Rating certificate: R

R Director: Jeff Baena

Jeff Baena Book writer: Giovanni Boccaccio

Giovanni Boccaccio Screenplay writer: Jeff Baena

The Little Hours is about a young servant from the Middle Ages who runs away from his master. He runs away because the master sleeps with his wife.

He seeks shelter in a convent that has nuns who are emotionally unstable. How does he go to the convent?

On his mission to find a hideout, he meets Father Tommasso, who promises him accommodation on one condition. He must pretend to be deaf-mute in the convent.

His presence in the convent changes things as nuns get a reason to molest a young and charming man. Does he fulfill their sexual desires?

16. Elizabeth: The Golden Age

Release: 2007

2007 Country: UK/ France/ Germany/ USA

UK/ France/ Germany/ USA Runtime: 1 hour 54 minutes

1 hour 54 minutes Genre: Biography/ Drama/ History

Biography/ Drama/ History Rating certificate: PG-13

PG-13 Director: Shekhar Kapur

Shekhar Kapur Writers: William Nicholson and Michael Hirst

Elizabeth: The Golden Age is one of the good medieval movies to enjoy with your family. In 1588, Papist Spain sets out on a mission to bring down Queen Elizabeth.

Philip looks for a good reason to attack the queen. Spain decides to set a trap for both her and her secretary, using the help of the queen's cousin, who is under house arrest.

As all this is happening, Elizabeth falls in love with Walter Raleigh, but there are challenges and disappointments in the love story.

15. Magnificent Century

Original title: Muhtesem Yüzyil

Release: 2011 - 2014

2011 - 2014 Country: Turkey

Turkey Runtime: 1 hour 30 minutes

1 hour 30 minutes Episodes: 155

155 Genre: Biography/ Drama/ History

Magnificent Century is one of the best medieval TV shows that you should watch. It is set in 1520 and focuses on Suleiman the Magnificent and his great achievements in life.

Sultan Süleyman takes over power from Alexander the Great at the age of 26 years, and he decides to build an even more powerful empire. He reign lasts for 46 years, and together with his companion named Pargali Ibrahim, he achieves a lot.

Süleyman consolidates power while Ibrahim serves as the grand minister of state. The powerful duo make victories in life regardless of the tension between the Christians and Muslims.

14. Medici: Masters of Florence

Release: 2016 - 2019

2016 - 2019 Country: Italy/ UK/ France

Italy/ UK/ France Runtime: 60 minutes

60 minutes Genre: Biography/ Drama/ History

Biography/ Drama/ History Rating certificate: TV-14

TV-14 Creators: Nicholas Meyer and Frank Spotnitz

Medici: Masters of Florence is one of the medieval shows on Netflix that are set in the 15th Century. It is about Cosimo de Medici, who is thrown at the help of a banking dynasty after the demise of his father, Giovanni.

What people do not know is that Cosimo's father was murdered. Cosimo and his brother set out on a journey to uncover the person who killed their father.

This will assist them in protecting the power and wealth of the Giovanni family.

13. Knightfall

Release: 2017 to present

2017 to present Country: USA

USA Runtime: 60 minutes

60 minutes Genre: Action/ Adventure/ Drama

Action/ Adventure/ Drama Rating certificate: TV-14

TV-14 Creators: Don Handfield and Richard Rayner

Knightfall is, without a doubt, one of the best medieval TV shows that you can stream on Netflix today. It gives the story of the Knights Templar, who witness mysterious but true happenings.

The elite warriors of the crusades hide big secrets. Their faith, brotherhood, and loyalty are often tested. The dark occurrences of Friday the 13th are also documented in the series.

12. DragonHeart

Release: 1996

1996 Country: USA

USA Runtime: 1 hour 43 minutes

1 hour 43 minutes Genre: Action/ Adventure/ Fantasy

Action/ Adventure/ Fantasy Rating certificate: PG-13

PG-13 Director: Rob Cohen

Rob Cohen Writers: Patrick Read Johnson and Charles Edward Pogue

DragonHeart starts when young King Einon is wounded in a war. For him to survive, he is healed by a dragon named Draco.

Years later, Bowen, the dragonslayer, meets Draco. The two form a duo that travels and performs an act that only they know.

Bowen slays the dragon and receives awards from the village for his bravery. The duo's next mission is saving the kingdom from King Einon, who is now evil. However, the king has already received partial immortality from Draco.

11. Outlaw King

Release: 2018

2018 Country: UK/ USA

UK/ USA Runtime: 2 hours 1 minute

2 hours 1 minute Genre: Action/ Biography/ Drama

Action/ Biography/ Drama Rating certificate: R

R Director: David Mackenzie

David Mackenzie Writers: Bathsheba Doran and David Mackenzie

Outlaw King is a 14th-century Scottish film whose plot is almost similar to that of David and Goliath in the Bible. Robert the Bruce, the outlaw king, uses his bravery to slay the English army.

Bruce is declared an outlaw by the British Empire, which occupies his land. In response, he raises his army of Scottish fighters for a counter-attack.

After many twists and turns, the outlaw king achieves heroism.

10. Jodhaa Akbar

Release: 2008

2008 Country: India

India Runtime: 3 hours 33 minutes

3 hours 33 minutes Genre: Action/ Drama/ History

Action/ Drama/ History Rating certificate: PG-13

PG-13 Director: Ashutosh Gowariker

Ashutosh Gowariker Writer: Haidar Ali

Jodhaa Akbar was set in the 16th Century. A marriage of alliance bears true love between the great Mughal Emperor named Akbar and a Rajput princess called Jodhaa.

Akbar agrees to a marriage of alliance only because it will extend his empire. Jodhaa, his new wife is young and fiery.

The courtiers are not pleased with his decision to Marry Jodhaa. After all, a Muslim Emperor should not marry a Hindu. He has the difficult task of defending Jodhaa.

9. Merlin

Release: 2008 - 2012

2008 - 2012 Country: UK

UK Runtime: 45 minutes

45 minutes Genre: Adventure/ Drama/ Fantasy

Adventure/ Drama/ Fantasy Rating certificate: TV-PG

TV-PG Creators: Johnny Capps, Julian Jones, and Jake Michie

Merlin is one of the must-watch medieval fantasy TV shows. Teenager Merlin is slowly learning and mastering his special gift in magic.

He is assigned to Magister Gaius, who works as King Uther Pendragon's educated court physician. Gaius decides to teach Merlin medicine as well as his magical self-study.

However, the warns Merlin that the king hates magic. The young man becomes squire to the prince. The fate of the prince is linked to that of Merlin.

8. Marco Polo

Release: 2014 - 2016

2014 - 2016 Country: USA

USA Runtime: 60 minutes

60 minutes Genre: Adventure/ Drama/ History

Adventure/ Drama/ History Rating certificate: TV-MA

TV-MA Creator: John Fusco

Marco Polo is one of the top medieval shows on Netflix at the moment. The plot is set in the 13th Century Mongolia.

The adventure follows the early years of a prominent explorer who travels the Silk Road to the great Kublai Khan's court.

Marco soon discovers that Khan's world is full of betrayal, greed, rivalry, and sexual intrigue. Navigating this world is his biggest challenge in life.

7. The Borgias

Release: 2011 - 2013

2011 - 2013 Country: USA/ Hungary/ Ireland/ Canada

USA/ Hungary/ Ireland/ Canada Runtime: 50 minutes

50 minutes Genre: Crime/ Drama/ History

Crime/ Drama/ History Rating certificate: TV-MA

TV-MA Creator: Neil Jordan

The Borgias is a series on Netflix that is about the rise to power of the Borgia family. It also chronicles their process of establishing a dynasty. Rodrigo Borgia ascends to power in church by becoming becoming Pope Alexander VI.

His new position attracts many enemies in his life. He, therefore, must use his diplomatic abilities, charm, and even ruthlessness and the power of the church to remain in power.

6. Reign

Release: 2013 - 2017

2013 - 2017 Country: USA

USA Runtime: 42 minutes

42 minutes Genre: Drama/ Fantasy

Drama/ Fantasy Rating certificate: TV-14

TV-14 Creator: Laurie McCarthy and Stephanie Sengupta

Reign is a television series that documents the journey to power of Mary Queen of Scots. She first arrives in France as a young 15-year-old who is betrothed to Prince Francis.

She is accompanied by her four best friends who become her ladies-in-waiting. She survives amidst dark forces, fierce enemies, and even a lot of sexual intrigue.

5. The Tudors

Release: 2007 - 2010

2007 - 2010 Country: Ireland/ Canada/ USA/ UK

Ireland/ Canada/ USA/ UK Runtime: 60 minutes

60 minutes Genre: Drama/ History/ Romance

Drama/ History/ Romance Rating certificate: TV-MA

TV-MA Creator: Michael Hirst

The Tudors is a dramatic series that chronicles the reign of King Henry VIII as well as his marriages. The show starts when the king becomes desperate for an heir to his throne.

Soon, Anne Boleyn becomes his new obsession. As he is busy obsessing over her, Cardinal Wolsey climbs the ladder to become the power behind the throne. The king follows all of Cardinal's advice.

Meanwhile, Anne Boleyn plays hard to get, so the king starts thinking of a way to end his marriage to Catherine of Aragon. Since he needs a divorce, he runs to Cardinal for advice.

Cardinal promises to shield him from all the divorce-related backlash that comes from both the church and the Spanish Habsburg dynasty.

4. The King

Release: 2019

2019 Country: UK/ Hungary/ Australia

UK/ Hungary/ Australia Runtime: 2 hours 20 minutes

2 hours 20 minutes Genre: Biography/ Drama/ History/ Romance/ War

Biography/ Drama/ History/ Romance/ War Rating certificate: R

R Director: David Michôd

David Michôd Writers: Joel Edgerton and David Michôd

The King is about Hal, who is a wayward prince. He is reluctant to become the heir to the English throne. He decides to live among the ordinary people instead of royalty.

His tyrannical father dies, and he is crowned Henry V. Circumstances force him to embrace life as a royal. He must navigate all the chaos left behind by his father.

At the same time, he has to address the emotional strings of his past life, including his deep friendship with John Falstaff.

3. Elizabeth

Release: 1998

1998 Country: UK

UK Runtime: 2 hours 4 minutes

2 hours 4 minutes Genre: Biography/ Drama/ History

Biography/ Drama/ History Rating certificate: R

R Director: Shekhar Kapur

Shekhar Kapur Writer: Michael Hirst

Elizabeth is a film on Netflix about the rise to the throne of Queen Elizabeth the First. It also chronicles her early years as a queen.

Cate Blanchett plays the role of the queen. In the plot, the council tries multiple times to marry her off. Her romance with Lord Robert Dudley is also explored.

2. Castlevania

Release: 2017 - 2020

2017 - 2020 Country: USA

USA Runtime: 23 minutes

23 minutes Episodes: 22

22 Genre: Animation/ Action/ Adventure

Animation/ Action/ Adventure Rating certificate: TV-MA

TV-MA Creator: Warren Ellis

Castlevania is an animated television show that starts when the spouse of Vlad Tepes, who is also known as Dracula, is accused of witchcraft. She is burned at the stake by an overzealous bishop.

Dracula, who is pained by the loss of his beloved wife, declares war on the citizens of Wallachia. He unleashes many murderous and demonic creatures from hell.

Trevor Belmont becomes the last survivor of the Belmont clan, which is known for hunting any kind of monster. Belmont decides that it is time to alert the lord of vampires about the fight that is about to ensue.

1. Monty Python and the Holy Grail

Release: 1975

1975 Country: United Kingdom

United Kingdom Runtime: 1 hour 31 minutes

1 hour 31 minutes Genre : Adventure/ Comedy/ Fantasy

: Adventure/ Comedy/ Fantasy Rating certificate : PG

: PG Directors: Terry Gilliam and Terry Jones

Terry Gilliam and Terry Jones Writers: Graham Chapman and John Cleese

Monty Python and the Holy Grail starts when King Arthur teams up with his knights on a quest to find the Holy Grail in 10th century England. However, gathering the knights and convincing them to join him is a tale, and many decide not to be part of his mission.

Luckily for the king, God stops the knights and sends them to locate the Holy Grail. The knights encounter many silly obstacles.

They do not accomplish the mission because the police interfere with their plan.

The above list of best medieval movies and TV shows will teach you something new about the Middle Ages. The films and shows should be on your to-watch list. Feel free to share with us which among the 20 are your favorites.

