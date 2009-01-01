Home | News | General | Best vampire movies on Netflix for the entire family

Most people wish they were immortals like vampires are. Unfortunately, no human being can explain how immortality feels. Nonetheless, we can visualize what it feels like by watching the best vampire movies on streaming platforms such as Netflix. If you were a vampire, how many people's necks would you pierce for blood?

Image: pixabay.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The best vampire movies show us that vampire life is not very easy. These creatures cannot go out during daytime, and neither can they go to other people's homes without an invitation. They are often lonely, but the thrill of watching them prey on their next victims makes us enjoy vampire movies on Netflix.

Best vampire movies for you

Many vampire movies have been released so far. Looking for the best vampire movies by yourself can be a daunting task.

We have made it easier for you to get the best by compiling a must-watch vampire movies list.

Top 10 must watch Hollywood movies for everyone

20. 30 Days of Night

Image: instagram.com, @sincerely.robeej

Source: Instagram

Release: 2007

2007 Country: USA/ New Zealand

USA/ New Zealand Genre: Action/ Horror/ Thriller

Action/ Horror/ Thriller Runtime: 1 hour 53 minutes

1 hour 53 minutes Director: David Slade

David Slade Writer: Steve Niles and Stuart Beattie

Steve Niles and Stuart Beattie Rating certificate: R

30 Days of Night is one of the best action vampire movies on Netflix. It starts when a town in Alaska is thrust into darkness for an entire month.

This happens once every year when the sun sinks below the horizon. During the dark month, a bloodthirsty group of creatures attacks the isolated town.

The Sheriff team that comprises of a man and his wife has to protect the people from more destruction.

The film features Josh Hartnett, Melissa George, Danny Huston, Ben Foster, and Mark Boone Junior.

19. What We Do in the Shadows

Image: instagram.com, @talie_clare

Source: Instagram

Release: 2014

2014 Country: New Zealand

New Zealand Genre: Comedy/ Horror

Comedy/ Horror Runtime: 1 hour 26 minutes

1 hour 26 minutes Directors: Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi

Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi Writers: Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi

Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi Rating certificate: R

Angel Has Fallen - all the interesting details you need to know about the new movie

What We Do in the Shadows is a funny vampire movie about three blood-sucking people named Viago, Deacon, and Vladislav. The three struggle with daily life challenges, especially because they must feast on human blood.

They have been alive for hundreds of years, but beyond the challenges of being immortal, they also struggle with things such as paying rent, trying to get to nightclubs, and interpersonal conflicts in their flat.

Both the directors featured in the film as blood-sucking creatures. Other stars include Jonny Brugh, Cori Gonzalez-Macuer, Ben Fransham, and Jason Hoyte.

18. Thirst

Image: instagram.com, @movie.scope

Source: Instagram

Original title: Bakjwi

Release: 2009

2009 Country: South Korea/ USA

South Korea/ USA Genre: Drama/ Fantasy/ Horror

Drama/ Fantasy/ Horror Runtime: 2 hours 14 minutes

2 hours 14 minutes Director: Chan-wook Park

Chan-wook Park Writers: Émile Zola and Chan-wook Park

Émile Zola and Chan-wook Park Rating certificate: R

Thirst is a Korean vampire movie that is full of drama. Sang-hyun is a priest who works at a hospital.

Who is the handsome Robert Pattinson? Top facts about the actor

He volunteers in a project to develop a vaccine that is intended to get rid of a deadly virus. The experiment almost leaves him dead.

An accidental blood transfusion with vampire blood occurs as he is being treated. He miraculously gets healed. However, he soon realizes that his greatest joy in life is the little pleasures of the flesh.

17. Only Lovers Left Alive

Image: instagram.com, @how.was.that.movie

Source: Instagram

Release: 2013

2013 Country: UK/ Germany/ Greece/ France

UK/ Germany/ Greece/ France Genre: Comedy/ Drama/ Fantasy

Comedy/ Drama/ Fantasy Runtime: 2 hours 3 minutes

2 hours 3 minutes Director: Jim Jarmusch

Jim Jarmusch Writer: Jim Jarmusch and Marion Bessay

Jim Jarmusch and Marion Bessay Rating certificate: R

Only Lovers Left Alive is one of the best vampire movies of 21st century that you can stream on Netflix. Adam, an underground musician, reunites with his lover.

He is depressed by how humans are living. The romance between the lovers is tested and interrupted by his lover's little sister.

You will be surprised by these types of magic

The film features Tilda Swinton, Tom Hiddleston, Anton Yelchin, Mia Wasikowska, and Jeffrey Wright.

16. The Hunger

Image: instagram.com, @anexcellentdayforanexorcism

Source: Instagram

Release: 1983

1983 Country: UK

UK Genre: Drama/ Horror

Drama/ Horror Runtime: 1 hour 37 minutes

1 hour 37 minutes Director: Tony Scott

Tony Scott Writers: Ivan Davis and Michael Thomas

Ivan Davis and Michael Thomas Rating certificate: R

Although The Hunger is one of the old vampire movies, it is worth watching. It is about a love triangle between a vampire named Miriam, a gerontologist, and a cellist.

The blood-sucking being survives on the blood of her lovers. In return, the lovers do not age until Miriam is done with them.

She is done with John, so his life expectancy is 24 hours. He seeks help from Dr. Sarah Roberts out of the fear of dying.

The doctor does not believe him. She is curious, so she contacts Miriam, and becomes her next victim.

15. A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night

Things you did not know about beauty guru's boyfriend Nathan Schwandt

Image: instagram.com, @douceyd

Source: Instagram

Release: 2014

2014 Country: USA

USA Genre: Drama/ Horror

Drama/ Horror Runtime: 1 hour 41 minutes

1 hour 41 minutes Director: Ana Lily Amirpour

Ana Lily Amirpour Writer: Ana Lily Amirpour

A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night is one of the top vampire movies for you and your family. It is set in Bad City, which is an Iranian ghost town.

The film is in black and white and features a fantastic theme song. It tells the love story about two souls who are tortures and live in the desolate town.

What the souls do not know is that there is a lonely blood-sucking creature that stalks the town.

The film features Sheila Vand, Arash Marandi, Marshall Manesh, Mozhan Marnò, and Dominic Rains.

14. Let the Right One In

Image: instagram.com, @film2sell.7

Source: Instagram

Original title: Låt den rätte komma in

Release: 2008

2008 Country: Sweden

Sweden Genre: Drama/ Horror/ Romance

Drama/ Horror/ Romance Runtime: 1 hour 54 minutes

1 hour 54 minutes Director: Tomas Alfredson

Tomas Alfredson Writer: John Ajvide Lindqvist

John Ajvide Lindqvist Rating certificate: R

Jenna Fischer husband Lee Kirk and the top 10 facts about him

Let the Right One In is one of the romance vampire movies which also incorporate some horror and drama. In the plot, Oskar is a boy who most people ignore or bully.

To cope with his pain, he finds revenge and love in Eli, who is a gorgeous yet strange girl. Eli cannot stand food o the sun, and to enter any room, she must receive an invitation.

Eli gives Oskar the courage to hit back, but he soon realizes that Eli needs to suck on human blood to remain alive. He has a difficult choice to make.

13. Interview with the Vampire

Image: instagram.com, @elys_writing

Source: Instagram

Release: 1994

1994 Country: USA

USA Genre: Drama/ Horror

Drama/ Horror Runtime: 2 hours 3 minutes

2 hours 3 minutes Director: Neil Jordan

Neil Jordan Writer: Anne Rice

Anne Rice Rating certificate: R

In this Netflix film, a blood-sucking creature recounts his fascinating life story. He faces hunger, loneliness, betrayal, and even romantic frustrations.

What is the hottest country in the world now?

The plot is set in the backdrop of San Francisco, and the immortal being named Louis de Pointe du Lac is over two centuries old.

He explains to Daniel Molloy how he became immortal. He openly admits that he regrets the day he accepted the dictatorship of blood.

The film features Brad Pitt, Christian Slater, John McConnell, Tom Cruise, and Bellina Logan.

12. Bram Stoker's Dracula

Image: instagram.com, @mplovecraft

Source: Instagram

Original title: Dracula

Release: 1992

1992 Country: USA

USA Genre: Horror

Horror Runtime: 2 hours 8 minutes

2 hours 8 minutes Director: Francis Ford Coppola

Francis Ford Coppola Novel writer: Bram Stoker

Bram Stoker Screenplay writer: James V. Hart

James V. Hart Rating certificate: R

Bram Stoker's Dracula is about Jonathan Harker, a young barrister, who is sent to a gloomy village in eastern Europe. He is held hostage by a blood-sucking being called Dracula.

Dracula goes to London, where he starts a reign of terror and seduction.

How to make doughnut without yeast

The film features Gary Oldman, Winona Ryder, Anthony Hopkins, Keanu Reeves, Richard E. Grant, Cary Elwes, and Billy Campbell.

11. From Dusk Till Dawn

Image: instagram.com, @captain_america1945

Source: Instagram

Release: 1996

1996 Country : United States of America/ Mexico

: United States of America/ Mexico Genre: Action/ Crime/ Horror

Action/ Crime/ Horror Runtime: 1 hour 48 minutes

1 hour 48 minutes Director: Robert Rodriguez

Robert Rodriguez Story writer: Robert Kurtzman

Robert Kurtzman Screenplay writ er: Quentin Tarantino

er: Quentin Tarantino Rating certificate: R

From Dusk Till Dawn is about two criminals who seek refuge in a truck stop together with their hostages. What they do not know is that their place of refuge is the habitat of many blood-sucking immortal beings.

Bank robber Seth Gecko and his rapist brother Richard Gecko raid a bank before going to a convenience store in a desert for their next crime. They bring along a hostage.

They are on their way to Mexico and decide to make a stopover in a motel. At the same time, Jacob Fuller, a former minister, is traveling with his son Scott and daughter Kate. They also make a stopover in the same motel.

Who are Nigerian teenage celebrities?

The criminals raid the family for their car to get to Mexico. They promise to release Jacob and his children the following morning. Little do they know drama awaits them all.

10. Dear Dracula

Image: instagram.com, @natgeokidsla

Source: Instagram

Release: 2012

2012 Genre: Animation/ Family/ Adventure/ Action

Animation/ Family/ Adventure/ Action Runtime: 60 minutes

Dear Dracula is an animation that features a movie-loving boy named Sam. Instead of writing to Santa for the coming Christmas, he writes to Dracula.

He tells Dracula that he also wants to be a real immortal, blood-sucking being on Halloween. Shockingly, Dracula responds.

The film is family-friendly, and the themes of kindness and self-confidence are strong throughout the movie.

9. Family Blood

Image: instagram.com, @the_hackers_store

Source: Instagram

Release: 2018

2018 Country: United States of America

United States of America Genre: Horror/ Thriller

Horror/ Thriller Runtime: 1 hour 32 minutes

1 hour 32 minutes Director: Sonny Mallhi

Sonny Mallhi Writers: Nick Savvides and Sonny Mallhi

Nick Savvides and Sonny Mallhi Rating certificate: TV-MA

From 1940 to today: the history of computer generations

Family Blood is one of the new vampire movies on Netflix. It is about Ellie, who is a recovering drug addict who has just relocated to a new city alongside her two teenage kids.

She struggles to stay sober but is determined to succeed this time around. She secures a stable job, which requires her to attend regular meetings.

Unfortunately, she slips back to drinking again. She meets a different kind of addict named Christopher. Her children have to accept the new version of their mother.

8. Monster Family

Image: instagram.com, @pop_cine_geek

Source: Instagram

Original title: Happy Family

Release: 2017

2017 Country: Germany/ UK

Germany/ UK Genre: Animation/ Comedy/ Family/ Horror/ Fantasy

Animation/ Comedy/ Family/ Horror/ Fantasy Runtime: 1 hour 33 minutes

1 hour 33 minutes Rating certificate: PG 7+

The Wishbone family is not happy at all. Their bookshop is struggling, the teenagers are misunderstood, and the husband is overworked.

Emma struggles so hard to be the perfect mother. She drags her family to a costume party on Halloween.

An evil witch curses the family, and all of them are transformed. One becomes a blood-sucking being while the rest become a Mummy, werewolf, and Frankenstein's monster.

Emma has to struggle to keep her monster family intact. She also has to unearth the secret of the curse. She eventually leads her family to Dracula.

7. P

Image: instagram.com, @spookyastronauts

Source: Instagram

Release: 2005

2005 Country: UK/ Thailand

UK/ Thailand Genre: Drama/ Horror

Drama/ Horror Runtime : 1 hour 50 minutes

: 1 hour 50 minutes Director: Paul Spurrier

Paul Spurrier Writers: Paul Spurrier and Preeyaporn Chareonbutra (translator)

What vampire shows are on Netflix? P is one of them, and it is about a young orphaned girl in rural Thailand. Her grandmother teaches her magic.

The grandma falls ill, so the young girl travels to Bangkok to secure a job to enable her to buy drugs for the ailing grandma. She works in a go-go bar and has to mature quickly.

She uses all the magic tricks she knows in her favor, but she makes enemies in the process. The darker the magic gets, the worse the implications are.

6. Liar, Liar, Vampire

Image: instagram.com, @jbreviews2

Source: Instagram

Release: 2015

2015 Country: United States of America

United States of America Genre: Comedy/ Family

Comedy/ Family Runtime: 1 hour 9 minutes

1 hour 9 minutes Director: Vince Marcello

Vince Marcello Writer: Adrian Vina

Adrian Vina Rating certificate: TV-G

In this film, Caitlyn, who is the most popular girl in school mistakenly calls the new kid Davis a blood-sucking being. Davis is an Aussie who has vivid dreams but has recently moved to an American school.

Vi, who thrives on disruption, assists Davis to build on his mistaken identity, and within no time, he becomes very popular. Do Vi and Davis fool the school?

The film features Rahart Adams, Brec Bassinger, Tiera Skovbye, Alex Zahara, and Pauline Egan.

5. The Little Vampire 3D

Image: instagram.com, @phoebe_taylor96

Source: Instagram

Release: 2017

2017 Country: Netherlands/ Germany/ Denmark/ UK

Netherlands/ Germany/ Denmark/ UK Genre: Animation/ Adventure/ Comedy

Animation/ Adventure/ Comedy Runtime: 1 hour 23 minutes

1 hour 23 minutes Directors: Richard Claus and Karsten Kiilerich

Richard Claus and Karsten Kiilerich Writers: Richard Claus and Reinier Smit

This Netflix movie tells the story of 13-year-old Rudolph, a vampire, whose people are threatened by a notorious killer. He then meets a mortal named Tony, who is his age mate.

Tony is fascinated by old castles, graveyards, and vampires. He helps Rudolph to fight against the threats. Eventually, the two boys save Rudolph's family.

Some of the voice actors and actresses in this film are Rasmus Hardiker, Jim Carter, Phoebe Givron-Taylor, Tim Pigott-Smith, Julia Rhodes, and Alice Krige.

4. Tales from the Hood 2

Image: instagram.com, @fsanders2

Source: Instagram

Release: 2018

2018 Country: United States of America

United States of America Genre: Comedy/ Horror

Comedy/ Horror Runtime: 1 hour 51 minutes

1 hour 51 minutes Directors: Rusty Cundieff and Darin Scott

Rusty Cundieff and Darin Scott Writers: Rusty Cundieff and Darin Scott

Rusty Cundieff and Darin Scott Rating certificate: R

Tales from the Hood 2 is a horrifying film which is a sequel of Tales from the Hood. The devilish anthology tells chilling stories about greed, lust, politics, and pride.

The stories are narrated using vengeful vixens, demonic dolls, historical ghosts, and possessed psychics. You will laugh and scream at the same time.

3. My Babysitter's a Vampire

Image: instagram.com, @dcsnack

Source: Instagram

Release: 2010

2010 Country: Canada

Canada Genre: Adventure/ Comedy/ Fantasy

Adventure/ Comedy/ Fantasy Runtime: 1 hour 25 minutes

1 hour 25 minutes Director: Bruce McDonald

Bruce McDonald Writer: Tim Burns

Tim Burns Rating certificate: TV-PG

In this thrilling film, a teenager discovers that the girl who babysits his little sister is a blood-sucking creature.

Ethan Morgan is a geeky freshman, and his parents do not trust him to babysit Jane, his younger sister. The parents hire Erica, who goes to the same high school as Ethan.

Erica meets Jesse, who is Sarah's ex-boyfriend on the night she is set to babysit. Instead of going to work, she goes to Jesse's party.

Sarah and Jesse fight and Sarah goes to babysit Jane instead of Erica. Ethan notices that Sarah does not have a reflection in the mirror and becomes suspicious. Does Erica become a blood-sucking creature at the party?

2. Cirque du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant

Image: instagram.com, @_flimmerkiste

Source: Instagram

Release: 2009

2009 Country: USA

USA Genre: Action/ Adventure/ Fantasy

Action/ Adventure/ Fantasy Runtime: 1 hour 49 minutes

1 hour 49 minutes Director: Paul Weitz

Paul Weitz Writers: Paul Weitz and Brian Helgeland

Paul Weitz and Brian Helgeland Rating certificate: PG-13

Darren Shan, a teenager, is an excellent student and the pride of his parents. He has a best friend named Steve. The two boys see a flyer advertising for a freak show.

They sneak to the theater to see it, and the star of the show is Larten Crepsley, who is a blood-sucking creature. After the show, Darren insists on seeing the spider that Crepsley performs with.

In the process, he hears Steve trying to convince Crepsley to turn into a vampire. Meanwhile, Darren steals the spider, which ends up biting Steve. For Steve to get an antidote, he accepts to become a half-vampire assistant.

1. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Image: instagram.com, @movieteasertrailer

Source: Instagram

Release: 2018

2018 Country: USA/ South Korea

USA/ South Korea Genre: Animation/ Adventure/ Comedy

Animation/ Adventure/ Comedy Runtime: 1 hour 37 minutes

1 hour 37 minutes Director: Genndy Tartakovsky

Genndy Tartakovsky Writers: Genndy Tartakovsky and Michael McCullers

Genndy Tartakovsky and Michael McCullers Rating certificate: PG

What's the best vampire movie? Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation is. It is about a cruise voyage that Mavis surprises Count Dracula with.

Soon after Dracula and his family start the vacation, he falls in love with Erica, the mysterious captain of the ship. Mavin starts behaving like an overprotective parent.

Do you enjoy watching immortal beings preying and sucking on the blood of humans? The list above contains all the best vampire movies that you should watch. Which among the above are your favorites?

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...