Top Tom Ellis facts: Net worth, age, beautiful wife, and career

Tom Ellis is a Welsh actor who is best recognized for his lead role as Lucifer Morningstar on Lucifer, a popular TV series. He took up the acting career in 2000 and caught the attention of many in 2009. This was a result of the impressive acting skills he displayed on Miranda as Gary Preston.
Since 2009, his career has been on the rise as he has been able to appear on numerous movies and TV series that are quite popular. However, his role in Lucifer has earned him the most significant recognition worldwide. His striking physical appearance, voice, and accent are the complete package for the role, and he does not fail to deliver all these in every episode on the series.
Profile summary
- Full name: Thomas John Ellis
- Date of birth: November 17, 1978
- Tom Ellis age: 41 years
- Place of birth: Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
- Nationality: Welsh
- Ethnicity: White
- Profession: Actor, voice actor, musician
- Tom Ellis height: 6 feet 3 inches
- Weight: 85 kg
- Eye color: Dark brown
- Hair color: Dark brown
- Zodiac sign: Scorpio
- Instagram: @officialtomellis
- Twitter: @tomellis17
His early life
Thomas was born in Cardiff, Wales, to Christopher John Ellis and Marilyn Jean (Hooper). He has three sisters; Annwen, Naomi, and Lucy, who is his twin sister. His father, uncle, and one sister are Baptist ministers. His uncle, Robert Ellis, is also the principal of Regent’s Park College located in Oxford.
Tom attended High Storrs School based in Sheffield and was also a French Horn player in the city of Sheffield Youth Orchestra. Later, he joined the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland to pursue further studies.
Tom Ellis career
In 2001, Tom was featured in the British TV filmThe Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby. In the film, he took on the role of a character going by the name John Browdie. Some of his other notable roles are Justyn in No Angels as well as Thomas Milligan on Doctor Who in the Last of the Time Lords episode.
Around mid-2009, he starred in Monday Monday as Steven, alongside Fay Ripley. Later, he was cast in multiple other series such as Miranda, Gates, The Fades, Accused, The Strain, and Rush, to name a few.
Who plays Lucifer in the Lucifer series? Well, in February 2015, an announcement was made that Tom Ellis Lucifer role was already settled on.
The series premiered on January 25, 2016, and the Lucifer actor has gained many fans from his role. The Lucifer Tom Ellis role is based on a comic with the same name. Tom Ellis and Lauren German work together as a team on the series.
Tom Ellis singing in the series is incredible! However, he does not play the piano on screen. In interviews done when the series was still new, he stated that he did not really know how he would do it.
Tom Ellis movies and TV shows
The talented actor has been featured in numerous movies and TV shows. Here are some of them.
- 2001: The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby, Buffalo Soldiers, High Heels and Low Lifes
- 2001-2002: Nice Guy Eddie
- 2003: I’ll be There, Pollyanna
- 2004: Vera Drake, Messiah III: The Promise
- 2005: Midsomer Murders, Much Ado About Nothing, Walking the Dead
- 2005-2006: No Angels
- 2006: The Catherine Tate Show, EastEnders
- 2007: Suburban Shootout, The Catherine Tate Christmas Show, Doctor Who
- 2008: Harley Street, Trial & Retribution, The Passion, Miss conception
- 2009: Monday Monday
- 2009-2015: Miranda
- 2010: Accused, Merlin, Dappers
- 2011: Sugartown, The Fades
- 2012: The Secret of Crickley Hall, Gates
- 2013: Once Upon a Time, Agatha Christie’s Poirot, Walking Stories
- 2014: Rush
- 2015: The Strain
- 2016-present: Lucifer
- 2018: Queen America, Family Guy
- 2019: Miranda: My Such Fun Celebration, The Flash, Isn’t It Romantic
Tom Ellis wife and family
Is Tom Ellis gay? He is a straight man as he got married to Meaghan Oppenheimer, a screenwriter and actress, in 2019.
Tom Ellis wedding was elegantly organized, and a couple of actors such as JDB Woodside, Rachael Harris, Lesley-Ann Brandt, and Kevin Alejandro attended the ceremony. Meaghan had been Tom Ellis girlfriend since 2015.
From 2006 to 2014, Ellis was married to Tamzin Outhwaite.
Tom Ellis children are three beautiful girls. On June 25, 2008, he and Tamzin got their first daughter, Florence Elsie. They got a second one on August 2, 2012, and called her Marnie Mae.
Thomas also has another daughter, Nora, from a former relationship with Estelle Morgan. Therefore, Tom Ellis kids are currently three in total.
On August 29, 2013, the actor and Tamzin announced that they were separating. After the separation, Tom Ellis partner was granted a divorce in April 2014. The reason for the divorce was because he had committed adultery.
How much is Tom Ellis worth?
Tom Ellis net worthis estimated to be $5 million.
In June 2019, Netflix made it known that it was renewing Lucifer for the fifth and final season. Fans were completely excited as it would have been tragic if it ended in the fourth season. Who wants to stop watching Tom Ellis on their screens anyway?
