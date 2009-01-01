Home | News | General | Two police officers arrested in Lagos for alleged extortion

- The Lagos state police command has arrested two police officers for allegedly extorting a lady whose vehicle was impounded by traffic police

- Bala Elkana, the spokesperson for the Lagos police command said the officers were identified after analyzing a video where the lady accused the men of extorting her

- The spokesperson identified the officers involved in the alleged extortion as ASP Adebayo Ojo and Sergeant Adeleke Mojisola

The Lagos state police command has arrested two police officers for allegedly extorting a lady whose vehicle was impounded by traffic police

Bala Elkana, the spokesperson of the Lagos police command said the officers were identified after analyzing a video where the lady accused the men of extorting money from her.

The spokesperson identified the officers involved in the alleged extortion as ASP Adebayo Ojo and Sergeant Adeleke Mojisola.

Elkana said the Lagos state commissioner of police, Hakeem Odumosu, had ordered an in-depth investigation into the case.

Lockdown disobedience: Lagos police impounds 13 vehicles

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

While appreciating the courage of the complainant and other well-meaning citizens who forwarded the video to the police, the command urged the complainant to take a further step by reporting at the command headquarters Ikeja to enable the command to conclude the investigation.

Meanwhile, the commander, Rapid Response Squad (RRS), DCP Olatunji Disu, has led a team of police officers to impound 13 vehicles in Alapere area of the metropolis for not complying with the stay-at-home order of the federal government, just as the team dispersed a group of over 150 youths engaged in physical exercise at Ketu area of Lagos.

Speaking on the exercise, DCP Disu stated that the impounded vehicles, which included three cars, seven buses and three 4-Wheel Drive Jeeps, were caught carrying passengers without a valid excuse, thereby violating the directive of the government.

COVID-19: Wike orders arrest of 2 pilots who violated lockdown order

While noting that motorists on essential services and those with a valid reason for being on the road despite the directive were allowed passage, Disu said all the vehicles impounded have since been handed over to Alapere divisional police station for further investigation.

In another report, Rivers state governor Nyesom Wike on Tuesday, April 7, ordered the arrest of two helicopter pilots who violated the lockdown order by flying in expatriates after all routes leading to the state were closed.

Their arrest is coming after the state government issued an Executive Order closing all borders to curb the spread of coronavirus in the south-south state. According to Channels TV, the two pilots have been remanded in prison by a Port Harcourt magistrate court.

The governor further said he is willing to testify against anyone who disobeys the state’s border closure regulations.

The pilots were operating essential oil and gas services, as approved by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA)’s notice to airmen, according to the Flight Crew Association of Nigeria.

Lockdown in Abia state: Policeman allegedly kills fuel station attendant

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better

Coronavirus: Legit tv visits Lagos Isolation centre | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...