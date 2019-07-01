Home | News | General | Benue clashes: Ortom condemns killings, cautions against reprisals

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has condemned Wednesday’s killings at Jootar, Mbamena and Tse Mu in Ukum and Makurdi Local Government Areas of the state where 10 persons including a nursing mother were killed and two police officers declared missing.

While assuring that efforts were on to ensure that peace returned to the troubled communities the Governor cautioned against any form of reprisals.

The governor who spoke yesterday in Makurdi warned that the government would take decisive action against anyone found culpable in the crisis.

He said “I am sounding a note of warning that all those involved in the crisis in Jootar, Mbamena and Tse Mu to lay down their arms and embrace peace in their own interest or be prepared to face the law.

“On the crisis in Jootar I caution against any form of reprisal attacks. Already I am talking with my counterpart in Taraba state over the matter and by the weekend we should be holding a meeting to resolve all the issues to ensure lasting peace.

“As for the issues in Mbamena and Tse Mu we are on top of it and I can assure you that we have stepped into it already and all the masterminds would be made to account.”

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...