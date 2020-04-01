JUST IN: Three vehicles razed within Ikeja Airport Hotel [Video]
By Bose Adelaja
Three vehicles were razed, Thursday, in an inferno which affected a transport company within Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja.
Vanguard Nigeria News
