COVID-19 worsening gender inequality, more women have lost jobs – UN





United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, says the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is worsening existing gender inequalities.





In a video message on Thursday, Guterres said the rights of women was at the risk of being reversed by the deadly virus.





He said the Coronavirus pandemic has devastating economic and social consequences for women and girls than men.





He explained that although there were indications that the virus might be killing more men than women, about 60 percent of women around the world work in the informal economy, hence at greater risk of falling into poverty.





Guterres said: “As markets fall and businesses close, millions of women’s jobs have disappeared.





“At the same time, as they are losing paid employment, women’s unpaid care work has increased exponentially as a result of school closures and the increased needs of older people.





“These are combining as never before to defeat women’s rights and deny women’s opportunities.





“Progress lost takes years to regain. Teenage girls out of school may never return.”

