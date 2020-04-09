Home | News | General | Man dies from COVID-19 in Delta
Man dies from COVID-19 in Delta



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
A man whose identity was not disclosed has died from complications of COVID-19 in Delta state.

Ifeanyi Okowa, the governor, made the announcement on Twitter on Thursday evening, saying that the patient came from Lagos into the state two weeks ago.

“I have just been informed of another case of #COVID19 in Delta State. The individual in question, had underlying health issues and had visited Lagos State in the past two weeks. The patient presented himself late to one of our hospitals with severe symptoms,” the tweet read.

“These symptoms included difficulty in breathing. He was immediately given the necessary attention by healthcare professionals. Shortly after the specimen was taken, he passed away. However, his test results came back positive today.”

He added that there are ongoing efforts to trace the patient’s contacts.

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) had announced the index case of Delta on Wednesday.

