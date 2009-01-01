Home | News | General | Ronaldo moves his family to N1.6M a-week mansion for lockdown away from covid-19 (photos)

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly rented £3.5k-a-week mansion in Portugal where he took his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and children to for lockdown from coronavirus.

The Portugal international has been in his home country for weeks now as he failed to return to Italy after the coronavirus issues became more serious.

And since then, Cristiano Ronaldo has been with all his family members in Madeira where they have been isolating themselves so as to avoid the virus.

According to the report on UK Sun, Cristiano Ronaldo was tired of his house in Madeira and however decided to feel the taste of another mansion.

The ex Real Madrid star is said to have picked the £3,500-a-week six-bed property in a remote spot near the fishing village of Canical.

Six-bed room property is near the sea and Ronaldo and his family can easily look at the ocean from all the rooms inside the mansion.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been great for Juventus since he joined the Old Lady from Real Madrid last two seasons and won the Serie A in his first term.

He wanted to win the Champions League also in his first term at Turin, but his dream was blocked by Ajax who sent Juventus out of the championship.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Cristiano Ronaldo posted an awesome video of himself and partner Georgina Rodriguez where they were training in their mansion in Madeira for them to stay fit.

Since last month when Cristiano Ronaldo got to Portugal from Italy, the Juventus star has been training on his own on self isolation from coronavirus.

Some of his teammates contracted the deadly virus in which Paulo Dybala who is close to Cristiano Ronaldo was also tested positive.

There is a small hill inside Cristiano Ronaldo's mansion in Portugal in which the player took his woman out for some exercise.

Georgina Rodriguez made the first run with Cristiano Ronaldo watching her and laughing before she came down with excitement.

The big boy himself then ran with full speed and then return slowly with smiles towards his lover Georgina Rodriguez.

Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been dating before the footballer left Real Madrid and the Spanish model is the mother of the Portuguese's youngest child.

