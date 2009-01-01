Home | News | General | Popular cleric disagrees with govt over closure of churches, says it is wrong to close house of God

- Rt Reverend Samuel Ezeofor has expressed displeasure over the closure of churches due to coronavirus

- The cleric, who is the Anglican bishop of Aguata Diocese in Anambra state, says the appropriate thing should have been for churches to maintaining social distancing

- He says the Church is the only place where powers are received through prayers

The Anglican bishop of Aguata Diocese in Anambra state, Rt Reverend Samuel Ezeofor, has expressed displeasure over the closure of churches due to coronavirus.

The cleric said the appropriate thing that should have been done is to ask churches to maintain social distancing, Vanguard reports.

Legit.ng notes that he made his opinion known while delivering his 2020 Easter message at Ekwulobia in Aguata local government area.

Reverend Ezeofor said churches should not have been shut and worshipers should be made to use sanitisers and avoid shaking of hands during services.

He said: “The Church is the only place where powers are received through prayers, hence asking for its shut down because of COVID-19, is not acceptable."

In other news, archbishop of the Church of Uganda Kazimba Mugalu has asked Christians not to neglect worshipping God through their tithes and offerings amidst the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The clergyman called on other men of God to explain to Christians how to use online banking for the continuation of weekly tithes and offerings.

Mugalu said mobile banking could also be used in paying tithes and offerings or the people could stop by at the church during the week to do so.

The clergyman went on to say if those options are not available, the tithe and offering should be kept till when the pandemic is over.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has declared Sunday 22 and 29 March, as days of prayers against the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria and globally.

Rev Samson Ayokunle, the president of CAN, in a statement directed churches in Nigeria to observe date set aside for prayers.

The religious body asked Christians to pray for God to stop the spread of coronavirus in Nigeria and all over the world.

