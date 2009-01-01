Home | News | General | Do they have agreement with coronavirus? - Banky W reacts to report that isolation is suspended for Easter

-Nigerian entertainer and politician, Banky W, has shared his opinion on isolation in many states in the country

-Banky reacted to alleged reports that the isolation will be suspended for Easter celebration

-The singer asked if the state government has an agreement in place with the coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic is an issue that seemed to come out of nowhere and change what many people considered as their reality.

Streets are now empty as people now stay at home in line with government’s order so as to stop the spread of the disease. Many weddings had to be cancelled as well as religious gatherings banned so that people would not easily spread the disease.

Well, the Easter celebrations have started and reports have made the rounds that some state governments are suspending the isolation and social distancing for the occasion.

Nigerian singer, talent manager and politician, Banky W, has taken to social media to react to this alleged development.

Coronavirus on a world tour and shut down everywhere - Rapper Olamide says

Banky wanted to know if these governments have an agreement with the coronavirus and asked if it would go on break as well.

The singer wrote: “So for the State Governments that have suspended isolation & social distancing for Easter... do they have an agreement with the Corona virus that it will also go on Easter break as well? These our "leaders" sha. Kai.”

See his tweet below:

Nawa o.

In other related news, Legit.ng reported that BBNaija star, Mike Edwards, took to social media to share some of the lessons he has learned from the coronavirus pandemic.

Mike wrote: “I hope #Covid19 will teach us to stop judging people based on their job titles or earnings.

Nurses, store workers, delivery drivers, postal servers, trash collectors, sanitation workers, etc, they are the ones taking us through this crisis, making sure we have the essentials to survive on and even risking their health.

Those who called out Funke Akindele should also call out the oppressive government - Comedian AY Makun says

A minimum paying job is not indicative of a person’s intelligence, work ethic, or character. Honest work is honest work. Never look down on anyone for the job they have.”

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

HELLO! NAIJ.com (naija.ng) upgrades to Legit.ng We keep evolving to serve our readers better

Coronavirus: Where is the N30k the government promised us? - Father of 5 cries out | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...