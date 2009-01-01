Home | News | General | Amid lockdown, this 84-year-old grandfather surprises his wife on her birthday after 63 years of marriage (photos)

- Jerry Lindell was locked up in an assisted living facility after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the US

- His wife Beverly was at their home patiently waiting for his return but little did she know he planned to surprise her during her birthday

- When Jerry was released, his daughter Loriee picked him and drove him to where Beverly was and the two ran into each other's arms when they saw each other

A loyal husband proved age is just a number when it comes to matters of the heart.

Despite being elderly and frail, 84-year-old Jerry Lindell took his time to visit his wife of 63 years during her birthday after being apart for days.

Jerry was in a nursing home and desperately wanted to get back to his wife. Photo: Kare11

Source: UGC

Throughout their marriage, the two had never slept away from each other for that long and as soon as he had the chance to run into his lady’s arms, Jerry rushed to her.

Funke Akindele party: Police grant Naira Marley bail, say he'll be back when court reopens

The octogenarian was in rehabilitation after his nursing home went on lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two met when they were 18 and got married two years later. Photo: KARE11

Source: UGC

He was released during his wife’s 84th birthday and he decided to go straight to their home with a lovely bouquet of flowers in his hands.

According to KARE11, the couple’s daughter Loriee Barnes helped her dad plan the whole surprise and made sure her mother did not suspect a thing.

She picked her dad and drove him to the house as she waited to see the look on her mother’s face.

When Beverly and Jerry saw each other, they ran into one another's arms and stood still for a few seconds. Photo: KARE11

Source: UGC

When Loriee and Jerry arrived at the house, Beverly the birthday girl was standing and smiled from ear to ear when she saw her hubby walk through the door.

She was happy and nothing could take that away from the 84-year-old.

Jerry wanted to hold his wife tightly but his wife chose to restrain herself to avoid passing any infection.

“I cannot hug you though,” Beverly told Jerry.

Dino Melaye releases new song, declares war on coronavirus (video)

But love prevailed and the two risked it all for a moment of temporary bliss.

They ran into each other’s arms and held each other tightly while soaking in the moment.

"I just thought we weren’t supposed to hug. But I could not wait to grab him," Beverly added.

Jerry planted sweet kisses on his spouse’s rosy cheeks and clung onto her for a couple of seconds.

The two got married two years after their first meeting and have been inseparable ever since.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) - Legit.ng. We have upgraded to serve you better.

Coronavirus: Where is the N30k the government promised us? - Father of 5 cries out | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...