Black seed, honey have a lot of potential for cure of COVID-19 - Sultan of Sokoto

- In the current global fight against COVID-19 pandemic, the Sultan of Sokoto is asking for black seed and honey to be considered in treating those infected

- Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar said black seed and honey have a lot of potential for the cure of COVID-19

- According to the sultan, honey offers remarkable antiseptic, antioxidant and immune-boosting properties for the human body

The president-general of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, is advocating the use of black seed and honey for the treatment of coronavirus patients.

The sultan called on the World Health Organisation (WHO), medical researchers and all those who are struggling to find a cure for the deadly virus to consider Prophet Muhammad’s statements on the black seed and honey for research purposes, which according to him, have a lot of potential for the cure of COVID-19, The Guardian reports.

In a statement signed by Alhaji Yusuf Nwoha, Abubakar said one of the outstanding medicines used by the Prophet (SAW) is the black seed as well as honey.

"On the efficacy of the black seed, the Prophet (SAW) said, as reported by Abu Hurayrah: 'Utilise the black seed for without doubt, it is a cure for all sicknesses except death.' He was also reported to have said in Sahih Bukhari, 'Honey is a remedy for every illness and the Qur’an is a remedy for all illnesses of the mind. Therefore, I recommend to you both remedies, the Qur’an and honey,” the statement read in part.

According to him, generations of Muslims after the prophet have continued to use the black seed for the treatment of various ailments such as respiratory conditions and digestive disorders.

“Honey, on its part, offers remarkable antiseptic, antioxidant and immune-boosting properties for the human body. Apart from fighting infection and helping in tissue healing, honey also reduces inflammation and it is useful for digestive problems also such as indigestion, stomach ulcers and gastroenteritis,” he stated.

The sultan, however, urged Muslims to continue to abide by the directives of government and health authorities. He advised them to wash hands regularly, keep social distance and avoid crowded places.

This is coming a few days after the governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde testified of how he survived coronavirus using black seed oil.

The governor who tested negative about a week after he tested positive said he only made efforts to boost his immunity by consuming vitamin C, carrots and black seed oil mixed with honey.

