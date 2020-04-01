Home | News | General | Three vehicles razed in Lagos Airport hotel premises

By Bose Adelaja

Three vehicles worth Millions of Naira were reportedly razed, Thursday, within the premises of Ikeja Airport Hotel, along Obafemi Awolowo Way, Ikeja.

The vehicles a Toyota Coaster bus with number plate LND133XW, a Honda Civic Salon car with number plate AKR234LZ and a Cadillac Escalade car with an unknown registration number belonged to Tour Africa Transport Company which operates within the premises of the hotel.

The incident occurred at about 10pm but the prompt response of emergency responders prevented the fire from escalating.

Apart from the vehicles, no life was lost or injuries sustained during the fire outbreak.

Confirming the incident, the Director General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke- Osanyintolu said the resultant fire did not affect he hotel building except the three vehicles that were razed.

He said the flames have since been extinguished by the emergency responders and the Lagos State Fire Service.

As regards the cause of the incident, the LASEMA boss said investigations are being carried out to ascertain the cause of the fire saying, ‘’We appeal for calm and will provide further updates concerning the incident. The LASEMA Response Team is currently conducting a post disaster assessment to ensure the fire had been completely extinguished after the dampening down process,’’

“On arrival at the incident scene, it was discovered that Tour Africa Transport Company within the airport hotel premises was engulfed by fire and the cause of the fire could not be ascertained. The Responders included LASEMA Response Team from the Agency’s Command and Control Center (C3) Headquarters and Lagos State Fire Service (Ikeja Station),’’ he said.

Also, he confirmed that no life was lost to the incident, ''No casualty was recorded.'' He added.

