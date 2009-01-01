BREAKING: Seven coronavirus patients discharged in Lagos
Lagos State has discharged seven new patients from the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced this on his Twitter handle on Friday.
“Today, seven more patients comprising of three females and four males were discharged to reconnect with their families after full recovery and having tested negative twice consecutively for COVID-19,” he tweeted.
