Peter Obi: It’s wrong to relax lockdown for religious reasons

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 38 minutes ago
Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra state, says it is wrong to relax lockdown because of religious worship.

Speaking at a programme on Arise Television on Friday, Obi said the coronavirus pandemic is going out of hand and that the country does not have enough resources to manage it.

He said states which have relaxed the lockdown for Easter celebrations do not have enough ventilators should the crisis escalate.

“It is wrong to relax lockdown because of people going to church. Faith is a thing of the mind. You can worship without going to church,” Obi said.

“We have a crisis that we don’t have the resources to manage. The greatest country in the world is America. They are on their knees now health wise and economically. We should not allow that because we cannot manage it.

“Lock up Nigeria and we will solve our problems from within.”

Some state governments had announced a relaxation of the lockdown enforced to curb the spread of the coronavirus over the Easter celebrations.

LIVE NOW: Reuben, it is wrong to relax #lockdown because of people going to church. Faith is a thing of the mind. You can worship, you can worship, you can worship without going to Church - @PeterObi replies to @abati1990 on #lockdownextension.@IJEOMANWOGWUGWU pic.twitter.com/dK1GC1ObHM
— ARISE News Feed (@ARISEtv) April 10, 2020

