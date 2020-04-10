Home | News | General | Buhari under fire ‘for pardoning Ambrose Alli after overthrowing him in 1983’
Buhari under fire ‘for pardoning Ambrose Alli after overthrowing him in 1983’
The publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, has reacted to the state pardon granted to late Ambrose Alli by President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday.
Sowore, the convener of #RevolutionNow protest wondered why good people were always losing out, while the bad ones got rewarded.
He also wondered how President Buhari would be the one pardoning Ambrose Alli, a democratically elected governor whom he (Buhari) illegally overthrew in 1983.
Sowore, a former presidential candidate in the 2019 general elections, said this in a video he shared on Twitter on Thursday night.
Former Governor of Old Bendel State, late Prof. Ambrose Alli was among those granted pardon by President Buhari on Thursday.
Sowore, who recently spent months in detention after he organised a nationwide revolution protest which never held, tweeted, “We should be fighting differently, good people are losing out while bad political actors are getting rewarded for their bad behaviours! Imagine the regime of @MBuhari ‘pardoning’ Ambrose Ali a democratically elected governor he illegally overthrew in 1983?”
