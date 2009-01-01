COVID-19: 91 patients who recovered from Coronavirus test positive again





Over 90 people who fully recovered from COVID-19, have tested positive again, according to health authorities in Seoul, South Korea.





The Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) on Friday, revealed that 91 people had tested positive for the new coronavirus, after they were released from quarantine.





KCDC Director-General, Jeong Eun-kyeong, confirmed that a viral test on such cases was underway, with the results expected at least two weeks.





“We are isolating viral cells from respiratory organs of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 again,” Jeong told reporters.





Health authorities have said that the virus was highly likely to have been reactivated, instead of the people being reinfected.





Virologists and epidemiologists also said the positive results from the retesting, might have come from the virus reactivating and not from wrong diagnoses.





