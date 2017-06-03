Home | News | General | Just in: Sensational teenage boxer ‘Muhammad Ali’ dies in ghastly motorway crash

- Mohammed Hashim was tipped to become the next Muhammad Ali

- The 18-year-old teenage boxer died in a car crash on Tuesday

- Family of the late Mohammed have continue to pour touching tributes

Sensational teenage boxer Mohammed Hashim who has been compared with the legendary Muhammad Ali has died in a ghastly motorway crash in the UK, SunSport reports.

The 18-year-old passed away after his BMW rammed into a central reservation barrier on the M4 in Wiltshire on Tuesday morning, April 7.

Not just because of his name, Mohammed Hashim had shown glimpses of such greatness the late Mohammed Ali had during his fighting years.

He hailed from Cardiff, Wales, where he had been ranked as high as second in the world for his age at the sport and had won national titles.

Police officials have been invited for further investigation into the incident which reportedly occurred around 1.30 am between junctions 14 and 15 near Membury services.

He was in company of a 19-year-old female who was then rushed to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Relatives of late Mohammed have continued to pay tributes describing him as generous and thoughtful.

Mohammed's family paid tribute to him in a touching tribute on Thursday, describing him as "generous and thoughtful".

In a poignant message, they wrote: "Mohammed was an inspirational individual with good morals and ethics; he was a giver, a doer and never liked receiving.

"He was the most generous and thoughtful person anyone could meet.

"It's sad to see his life cut so short; he will be sadly missed and rest assured forever in our hearts."

Former world champion Muhammad Ali died on Friday, June 3, 2017 at the age of 74 at a Phoenix-area hospital, where he had spent the past few days being treated for respiratory complications.

