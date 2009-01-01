Home | News | General | Cardi B cries over lack of love-making while in quarantine

- Cardi B said she was lonely and wanted to hook up with her husband Offset soon but it was impossible

- The mother of one stated she was not used to staying away from her partner for that long and craved to feel his warmth

- Cardi also added she had missed her old life and wanted to go back to times where she could comfortably hang out with her loved ones

In some parts of the world, people have been put on mandatory lockdown to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

Unlucky spouses have been forced to separate from their partners due to the strict rules and some cannot handle the heat of the directive.

American rapper and actress Cardi B said she is among the sex-starved wives whose only wish is their husbands return home in one piece.

According to a social media video by the 27-year-old mother of one, she and her hubby have not managed to be one as a couple for a long time and that has left her in low spirits.

She posted her boyfriend, he was cute, so I messaged and snatched him - Lady reveals

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

The artist is often vocal about how much she is a fan of badminton and to her, the best part of marriage is having a forever bedroom partner.

Cardi said in her whole adult life, she has never left as alone as she does right now given she cannot feel the warmth of her hubby Offset’s body.

The worst part according to the lady approaching 30 is she is on her period and that is ruining things in her bedroom.

“I miss my family, I miss my friends, I have never been so alone, I just watch documentaries and movies,” Cardi lamented.

The artist and her hubby recently had to tell off trolls who claimed they were headed for another separation sooner than later.

Cardi who was recording a live video happened to walk into a room where Offset was seated scrolling his phone.

I feel the need for a man's company - Popular Nollywood actress

The father of her child dropped his phone like a hot coal as soon as Cardi called his name.

Fans who were watching the exchange immediately claimed the rapper was hiding something from his wife.

They suggested he was chatting up other women but Offset was not ready to go down without a fight.

He said he was tired of constant attacks and negativity on the internet.

HELLO! NAIJ.com (naija.ng) upgrades to Legit.ng We keep evolving to serve our readers better

Cardi B in Lagos: Which foreign artiste would you love to see in Nigeria? | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...