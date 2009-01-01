Home | News | General | BREAKING: Good news as Lagos discharges another set of coronavirus patients

- Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu revealed that the discharged patients comprise four males and three female

- Sanwo-Olu said that the patients were discharged after they attained 100 per cent recovery from the disease

- However, he advised Lagosians to maintain social distancing while the state hopefully records more victory over the pandemic

Lagos state on Friday, April 10, recorded another victory over the global pandemic called coronavirus.

This as the governor of the state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on his Twitter page announced that the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in Yaba has discharged another batch of seven patients who recently recovered from the disease.

Sanwo-Olu said that ''this brings to 46, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our Yaba facility.''

The governor added: ''So far, we have had 100 per cent recovery from the #COVID19 cases we have admitted and managed at our isolation facilities.''

The governor, in a tone of caution, advised Lagosians to maintain social distancing while the state continues to record more victories over the disease.

