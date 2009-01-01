Home | News | General | IGP says no Easter celebrations for Lagos, Ogun, Abuja amid coronavirus lockdown

- The Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu has urged residents of states affected by the lockdown order of the federal government to celebrate Easter indoors

- To this end, IGP Adamu ordered the state commissioners of police in the areas to continue to enforce the lockdown directive despite the public holidays

- Adamu expressed sadness at the need for such a step but noted that the urgency of curbing the spread of coronavirus in Nigeria necessitated the move

- He urged Nigerians to be understanding and to stay indoors as directed or be punished according to the rules guiding the lockdown

The coronavirus lockdown ordered by the federal government in some states to curb the spread of the deadly pandemic disease in Nigeria remains in place despite the Easter celebration, the Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu has said.

The IGP made this disclosure in a statement signed by police spokesperson, Frank Mba and sent to Legit.ng on Thursday, April 9.

According to the press statement, Mohammed has in line with the declaration, directed the state police commissioners where the lockdown is in force to continue with the due enforcement of the orders.

IGP Adamu is sad to restrict movements during Easter celebration but says stopping the spread of coronavirus made the move unavoidable.

IGP Mohammed noted that the directive to shelve Easter celebrations for the locked-down areas become necessary in order to curtail the community spread of the COVID-19 pandemic which has immensely challenged humanity across all spheres of life.

The statement said Mohammed is deeply concerned that "for the first time in the annals of our history, circumstances have compelled us to emplace restrictions on social gatherings, which inevitably is also affecting religious programs of all faiths".

He urged Nigerians in the affected areas to see the restrictions in the light of the symbolism of Easter which connotes sacrifice, tolerance, perseverance, love and ultimate triumph.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Lagos state police command confirmed the arrest of no fewer than 202 people who violated the lockdown ordered by the federal government of Nigeria to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The command posted on its official Twitter handle that the suspects were arrested in different parts of the Lagos metropolis for converging, thereby violating the order on social distancing during the lockdown.

According to the police, the people converged to play football and do aerobic exercises among other things.

