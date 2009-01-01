Home | News | General | What to do with the kids? DStv got the answer

It’s the stay-at-home season and this can only mean one thing, there are hyperactive children at home who need to be properly engaged. As a parent, you’ve probably considered different options but what you need is a budget-friendly means to keep your kids educated and entertained while you successfully work from home.

Look no further as DStv will make it a Funntabulous time for the Kids. With funtastic channels and shows, you’ll find everything you need to keep your kids occupied this period at no extra cost as Cartoon Network (channel 301), and Da Vinci Kids (channel 318) is now available to DStv Access subscribers for as little as N2,000 per month, parents can now unlock shows to keep their kids entertained and learning at the same time.

Enjoy quality exciting shows such as Apple and Onions, weekdays @ 2 pm, Dragon Ball Super weekdays @3.45pm, Victor and Valentino, weekends @ 11 am on Cartoon Network and educational programs such as Operation Ouch, weekdays @ 6.30 pm, Did You Know?, weekdays at 7.30 pm, Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch, weekends @3pm on Davinci Kids.

6 ways to keep your kids learning and entertained while schools are closed

That’s not all as there is even more good news. A new 24 hour pop up channel Toon Ami,(channel 300) the home of superheroes, showing top-rated adventure and action series like Batman, Superman, Green Lantern, Justice League, Young Justice, Teen Titans and much more is now available on all DStv packages.

Mindset Pop channel on DStv 317 is also fresh and guaranteed to feature educational programming covering the entire Primary School phase, including ECD, Grades 1 to 3 but with a focus on the Grade 4 – 9 curriculum and deliver live lessons daily with 6 fresh hours every day. Mindset Pop is available on all DStv packages.

Stay connected to DStv to enjoy entertaining and educational shows DStv got lined up for your kids.

Visit www.dstvafrica.com or follow @DstvNigeria on Instagram. @DStvNg on Twitter & Facebook

DStv Fundamentally the best choice in Kids Entertainment.

[Sponsored]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...