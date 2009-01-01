Home | News | General | New date for Premier League restart announced, FA to provide COVID-19 testing kits at training grounds.

- Premier League could return to the screens in June

- FA chiefs are preparing to provide coronavirus testing kits across all match venues

- The UK government has reportedly given the green light to have the Premier League resume

The FA chiefs are considering a resumption of the Premier League and are now planning to provide coronavirus testing materials at match venues to get games on TV, SunSport reports.

Premier League teams could reportedly return to training in May ahead of a breathtaking four to five-week fixtures which will see the 2019/2020 season concluded.

There are 92 games left for the season to be completed with teams having an average of nine matches left to play.

Liverpool are just two victories away from clinching the title as they had a unassailable 25-point lead above second placed Manchester City before the league was suspended due to coronavirus.

There have been debates as regards either cancelling the entire season or declaring it void, but now there is hope that the game could be back on the screens.

FA chiefs are trying to work out a possible plan to get the campaign running in June with remaining fixtures crammed into a four or five-week period.

However, the officials all agree that they can only restart the league health officials declare the condition safe to do so.

Mirror reports that as soon as testing kits are made available to teams, clubs can ask their players to return to training.

This will allow players to be monitored strictly to ensure the safety of everyone. A possibility of having a mini pre-season before the main games are played is also considered.

However, if this pulls through, the matches will be played behind closed-doors, but fans will not miss out because they will be live on TV.

Premier League chief Richard Masters and all the clubs are united in their desire to have the remaining games played.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the 2019/20 Premier League season is reportedly set to return in June with talks over the campaign's resumption already in advanced stage.

Premier League is among the major sporting events forced to suspend following the global outbreak of coronavirus. No Premier League match has been played for close to a month now, with Leicester City's 4-0 win over Aston Villa on Monday, March 9, the last tie to play.

But Mirror UK now reports there is a tentative agreement in place to have topflight football in England resume behind closed doors beginning June.

