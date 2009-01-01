Home | News | General | Daniel Amokachi reveals the best Super Eagles foreign coach in the last 15 years

Daniel Amokachi says Berti Vogts is the best foreign coach Nigeria employed in the last 15 years

The German tactician was appointed Super Eagles coach in January 2007

He was however fired after the 20O8 AFCON exit

Daniel Amokachi has stated that German defender Berti Vogts is the best foreign coach to have handled the Nigerian Super Eagles in the last fifteen years, Complete Sports reports.

Vogts was appointed in January 2007 by the then Nigeria Football Association (NFA) to manage the Super Eagles, but was fired barely four months to the start of the 2010 World Cup qualifiers at a meeting held in Accra.

The decision was connected to the poor outing at the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana where Nigeria was knocked out in the quarterfinal by the hosts 2-1.

Nigeria had only managed to reach the quarterfinal stage after losing the opening group match 1-0 to Ivory Coast. The Eagles then drew 0-0 with Mali before beating Benin 2-0 to qualify as second team in Group A with just 4 points.

A late first half stoppage time goal by Ghana's Michael Essien and a late strike by Junior Agogo were enough to condemn Nigeria out of the tournament despite the Eagles being in front early in the game through a Yakubu Aiyegbeni penalty.

The loss caused uproar back home and after the NFA meeting in Ghana shortly after the loss, Vogts was handed his sack letter.

Nigeria have appointed two other foreign managers since then Lars Lagerback and Gernot Rohr, but despite his the short spell, Amokachi insists Vogts, who is now 73 years of age, was the best of them.

“For me the best foreign coach that has handled the Super Eagles in the last 15 years is Berti Vogts,” the 1994 AFCON winner said.

“He was a World Cup winner with Germany so for me he was the best foreign coach we’ve had this few years.”

