No decision on 2-month free electricity - FG tells Nigerians

- No agreement has been reached by the federal government to provide Nigerians with two months of free electricity due to the coronavirus lockdown

- According to the power ministry, the federal government is exploring ways to ameliorate any hardship on Nigerians

- This follows earlier reports that Nigerians will get two months free electricity

The Ministry of Power says no decision has been reached on whether Nigerians will get free electricity for two months.

This was disclosed in a message on the official Facebook page of the Office of the Minister of Power, Nigeria, on Friday, April 10.

According to the ministry, the federal government is still working on ways ameliorate the sufferings of Nigerians caused by the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world.

The ministry said the government would officially communicate its decision when it finally arrives at one.

The federal government is exploring ways to ameliorate any hardship on Nigerians.

Its message read: "No decision has been taken by the federal government to provide Nigerians with free electricity for two months. If and when that becomes a reality, it shall be announced officially.

"Be rest assured that the federal government is exploring ways to ameliorate any hardship on Nigerians during and after the Covid-19 pandemic."

Nigerians have reacted to this announcement. Some are saying even with the bills they are paying, they do not even enjoy adequate power supply.

Joel Adams wrote: "We are not expecting it and if at all it happens it is not a big deal. The electric power supply chain in Nigeria has failed catastrophically. Even when we have to pay for electric power, we still pay for what we do not get. Extraordinary Darkness Distribution Companies everywhere delivering darkness and forcing people to pay their fraudulently estimated bills."

Kay Prosper wrote: "We no expect such from you slaves calling yourselves government, despite we are paying for the light, u no dey give us light talkless of not paying, please hold your light and let d Masses have peace of mind, we all adapt to it, foolish and greedy government."

This is coming less than 48 hours after reports surfaced that the federal government and Distribution Companies (DisCos) have agreed to provide free electricity for all Nigerians.

Barrister Sunday Oduntan, the executive director of research and advocacy at the Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED), had on Wednesday, April 8, the offer is aimed at making life easier, during the lockdown period.

Legit.ng had also reported that the House of Representatives proposed a second stimulus bill that will enable Nigerians to enjoy two months of free electricity.

The speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, in a statement on Saturday, April 4, disclosed that the bill is intended to boost the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria.

