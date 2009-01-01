Home | News | General | Army cries out, warns Nigerians against depicting military as brutal in drama skit centered around COVID-19

- Nigerian Army has expressed its displeasure over depiction of military as brutal in drama skits centered around coronavirus

- Videos have gone viral online in which soldiers could be seen maltreating those that flouted the lockdown directives over coronavirus

- The army claims these videos are drama skit intended to smear the image of the institution

The Nigerian Army has warned against depicting the military as brutal in drama skits centered around the coronavirus pandemic the country is currently battling with.

The army made the warning in a statement released on Friday, April 10, by its acting director of public relations, Colonel Sagir Musa.

Colonel Musa said most of the videos circulating on social media project the military as lawless and brutal.

He said the videos denigrate and cast the military and the security forces in a bad light, adding that it is wrong to continue producing such videos at the expense of "the excellent image of the Nigerian soldier".

The statement read: "There is no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought about a variety of measures to stem its spread in our country. Some of these measures include restriction of movement, lockdown and stay at home directives which are being enforced by various government and security agencies.

"Some creative Nigerians found it expedient to provide comic relief through the production of funny jokes, graphics, drama skits and video clips to entertain the public. The materials are circulated through social media.

"Unfortunately, most of these clips circulating on social media bordered on the Nigerian soldier and projecting the military as lawless, brutal and being harsh on people flouting the stay at home order pursuant to the lockdown and stay at home directives imposed in some states in Nigeria.

"There is no doubt these drama skits and video clips denigrate and cast the military and the security forces in a bad light."

The army promised to continue to discharge its tasks professionally by respecting human rights and rules of engagment.

The statement added: "On our part, we will continue to discharge our Constitutionally assigned tasks professionally respecting human rights and rules of engagement.

"We will also investigate the source of such props and costumes and ensure that military uniforms will not be used to denigrate the military."

Legit.ng previously reported that a human rights lawyer Femi Falana tackled the Nigerian Army following viral videos showing soldiers attacking people who allegedly violated lockdown directives in Delta state.

In a statement on Sunday, April 5, the legal luminary said subjecting Nigerians to extrajudicial killing does not have a place in the constitution.

