Home | News | General | Kerosene, Diesel price reduction: It’s timely, gift for Easter celebration, Ramadan fast – Group

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

The Association of Distributors and Transporters of Petroleum Products, ADTOP, has applauded the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC for reducing the prices of diesel (AGO) and Kerosene (DPK), saying it is timely and gifts for the celebration of Easter and Ramadan fast.

The Zonal Chairman of the association, Bashir Danmalam, stated this on Friday while inspecting the distribution of Petroleum products at the Kano NNPC depot. Danmalam described the reduction as a good effort by the government to alleviate the sufferings of Nigerians.

The Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC) was said to have last week announced the reduction of the price of Diesel (Ago) from N178 per litre to N155 per litre while the price of Kerosene (DPK) has been reduced from N185 per litre to N160 per litre.

According to him, “the gesture would go a long way in bringing down prices of commodities and other social services especially during the Easter period and the partial lockdown on the country over the coronavirus pandemic.

“The leadership of ADTOP wants to use this opportunity to commend the Federal Government and the management of NNPC for reducing the prices of diesel and kerosene as the singular gesture is worthy of commendation by all well-meaning Nigerians.

“This is because the singular effort is coming at a time our Christian brothers and sisters are preparing for Easter celebration while the Muslim faithful are also preparing for the Ramadan fast.

“We, therefore, called on all private depots in the country to emulate the NNPC by reducing their prices as part of their contribution towards alleviating the sufferings of the common man especially during the partial lockdown of the country.

“We however called on food traders as well as dealers of other social services to follow suit in view of the current economic situation in the country brought about by the coronavirus pandemic,” Danmalam however stated.

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...