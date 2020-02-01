Home | News | General | COVID-19: Delta seals-up clinic where case was admitted

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa

By Francis Efe, Warri

Police have sealed up the building occupying the clinic where the second index case of COVID-19 was admitted in Warri South Council Area of Delta State before he was transferred to the isolation centre of Delta State University Teaching Hospital (DELSUTH), Oghara.

The Delta Governor, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, had on Thursday night announced that a patient suspected to have contracted Coronavirus in the state had died.

Vanguard, however, gathered that the deceased was admitted at a clinic (name withheld) located at Ugbori, off Ekurede Itsekiri Road in Warri.

Confirming the sealing up of the building to Vanguard, a source at the Warri South Council who pleaded anonymity, said that the building was sealed by authorities of the council in conjunction with the police at A Division Warri, led by the DPO, Onyeke Ezekiel and some community leaders. Some resident of the densely populated area who was not happy with the action of the police initially resisted the authorities. The storey building where the clinic is situated, has residential occupants, with the clinic occupying just one of the flats. It was also gathered that the deceased was a top management staff of the BEDC and pastor of a popular church in Warri. Before his death, he was first admitted at the clinic, before he was rushed to Delta State University Teaching Hospital at Oghara, where he died before his test result was released.

