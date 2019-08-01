COVID-19: Ekweremadu urges Nigerians to pray, stay safe at Easter
By Henry Umoru – Abuja
Former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu has said that the world marks Easter amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Nigerians should pray and also take responsibility by staying safe.
In a statement, yesterday by his Special Adviser, Media, Uche Anichukwu, Ekweremadu in his message to the Christian faithful at Easter, said, “The resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ demonstrates God’s power over all creation, and circumstances, even infirmity, and death.
“At Easter, I enjoin the Christian faithful to go to God in prayer that His resurrection power may heal our nation and indeed a despaired world ravaged by COVID-19 Pandemic.
“I also enjoin all Nigerians to take responsibility at this critical time, adhering religiously to the precautionary measures, protocol, and guidelines released by the various strata of government and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control in order to prevent community spread of the virus.”
Ekweremadu, however, urged the nation to be of good courage, assuring that just like other epidemics and pandemics of the past, this too shall pass by God’s grace and the nation and the world would also come out stronger, with lessons learned.
He wished Nigerians a blessed Easter celebration.
