Fayemi: Ekiti second COVID-19 Patient tests negative, discharged

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Government on Friday disclosed that the second COVID -19 patient in the State has tested negative and discharged from the isolation centre.

The 23-year-old man was detected to be a victim of the deadly disease a couple of weeks ago after 14 days of self Isolation.

The man, who was said to have contacted the disease as a result of the nature of his job which has to do with visiting the airport, was in self isolation for a while but moved to quanratine centre located within the premises of Oba Adejugbe general hospital in Ado Ekiti.

Governor Fayemi who made the disclosure on his Twitter handle, on Friday, where he revealed that the second test performed on the patient was negative.

The governor tweeted that the patient has subsequently been discharged.

Fayemi tweeted: “Our second COVID-19 patient tested negative the second time and was discharged from our Infectious Disease Hospital today.

“While thanking our team for a job well done, the job is not finished. Stay home, save lives.”, he advised.

Fayemi tweeted further that the Ekiti CoviD 19 Response Committee held its inaugural meeting yesterday and made several concrete steps.

“Our father, the Grand Patron, Chief Afe Babalola (SAN) set the ball rolling with N100m donation and 800 bags of rice to the Food Bank. We are grateful”.

Fayemi had last week appointed Babalola, former Governors Segun Oni and Ayodele Fayose and 44 others as members of the committee.

