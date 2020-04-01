Home | News | General | ‘Liar!’ – Nigerians Slam SGF Boss Mustapha For Saying He Didn’t Know Health Infrastructure Was Bad

Nigerians have attacked Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation over his recent comment on Nigeria’s healthcare infrastructure.

Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) has been called a liar over a comment he made on Nigeria’s health sector.

Mustapha is the chairman of the Presidential Taskforce (PTF) on COVID-19.

He met with the leadership of the National Assembly on Thursday.

In his remarks, Mustapha declared he never knew that infrastructure meant to cater for the well-being of Nigerians was not in a good shape.

“I can tell you for sure, I never knew that our entire healthcare infrastructure was in the state in which it is. Until I was appointed to do this work,” he stated.

Mustapha said coronavirus had provided an opportunity to carry out reforms and ensure more funding for the country’s health system.

The open admission has drawn Nigerians’ anger with many wondering how such a high-ranking official did not know the reality the people were facing.

Below are some reactions:

@obi_nwosu: The type of leaders we have. This statement from SGF, Boss Mustapha can cost him his job under ideal situation.

@DonSolution_: Boss Mustapha said he didn’t know that Nigeria’s health system is in shambles not until he was appointed to head the COVID-19 Presidential Task Force. This shows a high level of negligence amongst our Nigerian politicians. He has been in office since 2015.

@1st9ja:Boss Mustapha must be a lair, so as the SGF, what has he been documenting about our MDAs for Buhari, only his medical trips to London? Anyway that’s the trademark of @OfficialAPCNg, not too surprised, lie till the end Grinning face with smiling eyes.

@iotama22: Some Naija politicians have never visited any hospital within the country for any treatment/check up. If an ordinary fly enters their eye like this, fiaam they fly to the UK/US?Germany to remove it. How will they know the rot in the health sector? Boss Mustapha.

@Counsel_TAO: Boss Mustapha said he had no idea the rot in the health sector until this Corona thing. As per they don’t kuku use Nigerian hospitals.

@AyanfeOfGod: If SGF Boss Mustapha can claim he didn’t know that Nigeria’s health sector is in such a deplorable state until corona issue and these are the kind of people that surround the president and advise him can we now see that Nigeria fvvcked.

@BenVistas: The open confession of SGF Boss Mustapha that he did not know Nigeria’s Health Infrastructure is in such a deplorable state until he was appointed to head the COVID-19 Presidential Task Force is an QED that All Nigerian Politicians are Medical Tourists, from time immemorial!!!

@UNCLE_AJALA: Boss Mustapha said he had no idea the rot in the health sector is so bad, until this Coronavirus pandemic issue. Imagine his shock, when all they do is go abroad for treatments, even if it’s ordinary ear infection.

Even if God didn’t do anything, he must punish bad leaders in Naija.

@west_obi: Oga how would you know when you don’t use it. You and your corrupt colleagues in govt travel abroad for medical care. Foolish statement, God will judge all of you.

@NewtonIkire:Boss Mustapha didn’t know the state house hospital was nothing to write home about, because when he needs panadol, he flies to London. Shame on you all.

