Coronavirus: Wrestlemania Pastor, Odumeje Climbs Mountain Top To Pray For The World (Video)

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  2 hours 30 minutes ago
Nigerian pastor, Odumeje has asked Nigerians to send in their prayer request after climbing mountain to pray against coronavirus.

Controversial Nigerian pastor, Odumeje has been spotted interceding for the world against the dreaded coronavirus that has crippled nations and killed thousands.

It was gathered that the man of God was directed by God almighty to embark on a mission at a secluded mountain to pray for the whole world especially in this trying times.

He advised the viewers that, as he was on the mountain, anyone who needed a favor from the God of intervention should write their prayer requests; and be assured that God would answer their requests.

