COVID-19: Has Lagos State Suspended Lockdown Order For Christians To Celebrate Easter? – Sanwo-Olu Speaks

The Governor of Lagos state has broken his silence over alleged reports of the government suspending the lockdown order.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has urged residents of Lagos state to dismiss speculations that the two-week Coronavirus lockdown has been suspended.

He admonished the citizens to “think long term” and stay safe while the country is still combatting the ravaging pandemic.

Governor Sanwo-Olu made this announcement while commemorating with the Christian faithful on the occasion of Easter, a significance of the birth and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

On his Twitter handle Friday morning, he stated that: “The true meaning of Good Friday and Easter is the power of sacrifice.

“This weekend, the sacrifice of staying at home and social distancing is required to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

“Avoid fake news, the lockdown hasn’t been lifted. Think longterm, #StayAtHomeAndStaySafe.

“The Federal Government has announced a public holiday, do spend time with your loved ones AT HOME,” Sanwo-Olu warned

“We are thankful for technology; I will be worshipping virtually with my family on #Easter Sunday. Kindly say a prayer for all our health workers,” the governor ended.

It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday, March 29, in his national address announced a total lockdown in FCT, Lagos and Ogun states in a bid to halt the spread of Coronavirus pandemic.

